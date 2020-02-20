Reports: Real Madrid in no hurry to renew Sergio Ramos' contract

Sergio Ramos wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu indefinitely

Sergio Ramos is already in the final 18 months of his current contract, but Real Madrid are in no hurry to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu, AS reports. The Spanish defender prefers to have a 2-year contract renewal, but Los Blancos are unwilling to offer him a lengthy contract.

Ramos will be 35 by the time his current contract expires and understandably, the La Liga giants are willing to take time before arriving at a decision regarding his future.

If the Spanish defender continues to perform at the highest level in 12 month’s time, Real Madrid would look to tie him down for an additional year.

However, Ramos’ contract renewal is not high up in the Los Blancos priority list, despite the fact that the Real Madrid skipper could start the next season in the final 12 months of his contract.

Ramos wants to stay at the Santiago Bernabeu

Even though the talks of his future have dominated the papers in the last couple of seasons, Ramos wants to stay on at the Santiago Bernabeu, preferably for two more years.

There were speculations of him moving to China last summer, however, those talks ultimately went up in smoke and the player went on to express his desire to retire at Real Madrid.

Ramos is one of the most influential players in the Los Blancos dressing room, but the club are reluctant to offer him a two-year extension, primarily because of their policy to only offer one-year contracts to players over the age of 32.

On the other hand, the stringent rules of the Financial Fair Play mean that clubs also have to keep a tab over the player salaries at the moment. Ramos is Real Madrid’s highest earner along with Gareth Bale, with a net salary of around €14m.

The Spaniard joined the La Liga giants from Sevilla in 2005 and went on to establish himself as one of the finest defenders in the world, even though controversies never left his side.

His current contract predicament also reminds us of the sad end of the previous Real Madrid skippers, Fernando Hierro, Raul, and Iker Casillas, none of whom retired at the club.

Only time will tell if Ramos will be added to that list or whether he will fare better than his predecessors.

