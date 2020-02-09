The 5 highest-paid football players in the world in 2020

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10

SHARE

Lionel Messi earns a huge salary, but is he the highest-paid footballer in the world right now?

Football is, without a doubt, one of the most popular games in the world right now. And while it is an extremely pleasing experience for the fans to watch their team win a game, the beautiful game also amply rewards the players who put in the efforts on the pitch. Footballers are generally quite well paid and some of the greatest footballers in the world do earn extraordinary salaries.

L’Equippe recently published the list of the ten highest-paid footballers in the world right now, based on their monthly salaries before tax. Interestingly, the list is heavily dominated by players who ply their trade in Spain, with 5 of them making it into the top 10. The list also includes two players from the Premier League and two from the Ligue 1, while only one player makes it into the list from the Serie A.

Mesut Özil at No. 10 is the second-highest-paid footballer from the Premier League, earning £1.4m per month. Kylian Mbappe (£1.5m per month), Alexis Sánchez (£2m per month), Philippe Coutinho (£2m per month) and Gareth Bale (£2.2m per month) are among the top 10 best-paid footballers in the world, but none make it into the top 5.

So, who are the 5 highest paid footballers in world football in 2020? Read on to find out.

#5 Luis Suárez (Barcelona, £2.5m per month)

Luis Suárez

The Barcelona striker is currently sidelined due to injury and is not expected to return to action before the end of the season. However, when fit, Luis Suárez still is a very important player for his club, despite being 33-years old.

The Uruguayan started his playing career with Nacional in the Primera Division in Uruguay, before moving to Eredivisie to join Groningen. It was here that the youngster was spotted by Ajax scouts and he made the move to the Johan Cruyff Arena in the summer of 2007. From then on, the Uruguayan was in fantastic form, achieving success with Ajax and then with Liverpool since 2011, where he scored 82 times from 133 appearances. It was enough for Barcelona to come calling and Suárez moved to Camp Nou in July 2014.

Since then, Suárez has been indispensable for the Catalans and has scored 191 times in 270 appearances so far. The Uruguayan signed a new 5-year deal in 2016 which runs out in the summer of 2021. He has talked about extending his stay with the Blaugrana beyond next year too, but as of now, he is the 5th highest paid footballer in the world. The Uruguayan earns a whopping £2.5m per month!

1 / 5 NEXT