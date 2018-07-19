Top 10 players with the highest combined transfer fees

Ronaldo and Neymar have cost their clubs a lot of money

The transfer of Neymar to PSG for €222 million last summer has changed the valuation of all players. As a result, Paul Pogba’s previous record transfer fee has been surpassed by three more players in the space of a few months.

In fact, Cristiano Ronaldo cost Juventus €100 million at the age of 33 when Real Madrid signed him for €94 million nine years ago! Such has been the sharp rise in transfer fees of players in the last one year.

Everyone knows who the world’s most expensive players are, but over the course of their careers, which players have commanded the highest combined transfer fees? This is a question that is not easily answered.

For example, after Ronaldo’s move to Juventus, he has commanded a combined transfer fee of €225 million. Where does this place him in the all-time combined transfer list? Read and find out.

N.B: All transfers fees mentioned are obtained from Transfermarkt.com and include bonuses.

#10. James Rodriguez - €140.63m

James Rodriguez could complete a permanent move to Bayern Munich next summer

As things stand, the combined total transfer fees of James Rodriguez stands at €140.63 million which places him 10th in the all-time list. However, he can climb to the third position in the current list if Bayern Munich uses the option to buy him permanently for €42 million next summer.

The Colombian cost Porto just €7.35 million in 2010 from Argentine club CA Banfield and in 2013, they sold him to Monaco for €45 million. A year later, his heroics at the World Cup earned him a move to Real Madrid for €75 million.

The €75 million Real Madrid paid for James made him the fifth most expensive player at the time of his transfer, but now his transfer is only the 14th on the all-time list of highest transfer fees paid.

His combined transfer fees also include the €13 million Bayern Munich paid Real Madrid as loan fee for two years.

