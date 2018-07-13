5 ridiculous stats that prove Cristiano Ronaldo is irreplaceable at Real Madrid

Ronaldo is simply irreplaceable

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Juventus is not one many would have predicted at the start of the window. There was a huge section of fans who believed Real Madrid would at least be Ronaldo’s last club in Europe but that isn’t the case.

The 33-year-old leaves the Spanish capital after spending nine years with the Los Blancos but in those nine years, he has left a legacy behind.

In nine years, Ronaldo played 438 games in the all-white of Real Madrid and broke numerous records. It is really hard to keep track of the records he has broken and the milestones he has achieved.

However, no matter what happens and no matter who plays for Real Madrid in the future, there are several Real Madrid records set by the Portuguese international that will never be broken. You can bet your house on these.

#5 Most goals in a single Champions League season - 17

No player has scored more goals in the competition than Cristiano Ronaldo

Before the 2011/12 season, the record for the most number of goals in a Champions League season was held by José Altafini who set the record by scoring 14 goals in 1962/63 while playing for Milan. In 2011/12, Lionel Messi equalled that record.

Messi was able to share that record with Altafini for only two years as Cristiano Ronaldo scored 17 goals in the 2013/14 season en route to winning the La Decima.

In the process of setting a new Champions League record, Ronaldo also bettered the Real Madrid record set by Ferenc Puskás who scored 12 goals in 1959/60. Ronaldo also matched Puskas’ tally in 2012/13 and again in 2016/17.

Ronaldo didn’t better his tally from the 2013/14 season but he scored 16 goals in the 2015/16 season and 15 goals in the 2017/18 season to take the top 3 spots in the all-time record.

In the current format of the Champions League, a team can play a maximum of 13 games but because it is the Champions League, it is next to impossible to break Ronaldo’s record of 17 goals.