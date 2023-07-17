Karlsruher vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | July 19th 2023 

Karlsruher will host Liverpool at the BBBank Wildpark on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two teams.

The home side had mixed results last season but will be happy with a top-half league finish under manager Christian Eichner. They finished seventh in the 2. Bundesliga standings with 46 points from 34 games, their second-highest points tally in their last five seasons in the German second-tier.

Karlsruher have been busy this off-season, playing six friendlies so far. They will, however, have their toughest test on Wednesday and will be looking to test their mettle against one of Europe's powerhouses.

Liverpool, meanwhile, struggled to impress in the Premier League last season, only finding their feet at the back end of the campaign. They finished fifth in the table with 67 points, four points behind Newcastle United in fourth place and will play Europa League football next season for the first time since the 2015-16 campaign.

Head coach Jurgen Klopp will now be looking to avoid a repeat of last season's struggles as his side target a positive start to their pre-season campaign.

Karlsruher vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Karlsruher and Liverpool.

The hosts' last meeting against English opposition came back in July 2017 when they faced Fleetwood Town in a friendly outing which they won 2-1.

The visitors' last meeting against German opposition came back in July last year when they faced RB Leipzig in a pre-season friendly which they won 5-0.

Eight of the Reds' nine league defeats last season came away from home.

Nine of Karlsruher's 13 league wins last season came at the BBBank Wildpark.

Liverpool were the third-lowest-scoring side in the English top-flight last season with a goal tally of 75.

Karlsruher vs Liverpool Prediction

Karlsruher have won five of their last six games and have lost just one of their last eight. They will be looking to give a good account of themselves this week.

Liverpool ended the just-concluded campaign with a brilliant 11-game unbeaten run which saw them pick up seven consecutive wins. The sheer gulf in class and quality between the two teams should see the Reds win this one comfortably.

Prediction: Karlsruher 0-5 Liverpool

Karlsruher vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Liverpool to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (The hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the Karlsruher's last six matches)