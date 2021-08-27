Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama FC prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2021

Kashiwa Reysol are set to play Yokohama FC on Sunday at the Sankyo Frontier Kashiwa Stadium on Sunday in the J1 League.

Kashiwa Reysol come into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Dani Poyatos' Tokushima Vortis in the league. A first-half goal from attacker Yusuke Segawa ensured victory for Nelsinho Baptista's Kashiwa Reysol.

Yokohama FC, on the other hand, beat ten-man Gamba Osaka 3-1 in the league. Goals from Brazilian midfielder Arthur Silva, attacker Felipe Vizeu and young midfielder Reo Yasunaga sealed the deal for Tomonobu Hayakawa's Yokohama FC. Striker Yuji Ono scored the consolation goal for Gamba Osaka, who had defender Yota Sato sent off.

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama FC Head-to-Head

In 10 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Kashiwa Reysol hold the advantage. They have won four games, lost two and drawn four.

What a matchweek! Yokohama F･Marinos close in on league leaders Kawasaki Frontale after today’s results, Vissel Kobe are up to 3rd, and Yokohama FC bolster their hopes of survival with a surprising win over Gamba Osaka! pic.twitter.com/Wx474H6bKS — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) August 25, 2021

The two clubs last faced each other earlier this year in the group stage of the J League Cup, with Yokohama FC beating Kashiwa Reysol 2-0. Second-half goals from forward Ryo Germain and defender Katsuya Iwatake secured the win for Yokohama FC.

Kashiwa Reysol form guide in J1 League: W-L-D-W-W

Yokohama FC form guide in J1 League: W-L-D-W-W

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama FC Team News

Kashiwa Reysol

Kashiwa Reysol will be without veteran midfielder Hidekazu Otani. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Nelsinho Baptista is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Hidekazu Otani

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Yokohama FC

Meanwhile, Yokohama FC manager Tomonobu Hayakawa will be unable to call upon the services of forward Kosuke Saito.

Injured: Kosuke Saito

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama FC Predicted XI

Kashiwa Reysol Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kim Seung-gyu, Yuta Someya, Takumi Kamijima, Taiyo Koga, Naoki Kawaguchi, Richardson, Sachiro Toshima, Hiromu Mitsumaru, Cristiano da Silva, Yusuke Segawa, Mao Hosoya

Yokohama FC Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Svend Brodersen, Masahiko Inoha, Han Ho-gang, Gabriel, Maguinho, Arthur Silva, Reo Yasunaga, Yuya Takagi, Tatsuki Seko, Yusuke Matsuo, Kazuma Watanabe

Kashiwa Reysol vs Yokohama FC Prediction

Kashiwa Reysol are currently 14th in the league table, and have won three of their last five league games. A few poor performances could cause problems, and Kashiwa Reysol will be keen to avoid that.

Yokohama FC, like Kashiwa Reysol, have won three of their last five games. Unlike Kashiwa Reysol, they are 19th in the league table, six points behind 16th-placed Shimizu S-Pulse. Yokohama FC are finding some form, and a good result against Kashiwa Reysol will help them.

🙌 Another week, another win for @yokohama_fc! 🙌 Can they pull off a great escape after all? pic.twitter.com/EVVByMgMtt — J.LEAGUE Official EN (@J_League_En) August 27, 2021

A draw seems to be on the cards.

Prediction: Kashiwa Reysol 1-1 Yokohama FC

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano Exclusive: 5 biggest transfers which could happen before deadline day

Fabrizio Romano is now on Sportskeeda! Click here to check out his latest exclusive content

Edited by Abhinav Anand