Kauno Zalgiris vs Lech Poznan Prediction and Betting Tips | August 3rd 2023

Kauno Zalgiris will welcome Lech Poznan to the Darius and Girėnas Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round on Thursday.

The first leg in Poznan last week ended in a comfortable 3-1 win for Lech, thanks to first-half goals from Dino Hotić, Antonio Milić, and Radosław Murawski. Anton Fase scored in the 57th minute to reduce the deficit to two goals for Zalgiris. Lech continued their winning run in the Ekstraklasa on Sunday, recording a 2-0 home win over Radomiak Radom.

The hosts are in the qualifiers of a UEFA-affiliated competition for the sixth season in a row. They have never made it past the second round though. The visitors had their best-ever performance in Europe last season, as they made it to the quarter-finals of the Conference League, losing to eventual finalists Fiorentina.

It was a remarkable feat for the Polish club, who started their campaign in the second qualifying round.

Kauno Zalgiris vs Lech Poznan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams met for the first time last week.

The hosts faced a Polish opponent for the first time in a competitive match while it was the third meeting against a Lithuanian side for the visitors.

The hosts have just one win from their 10 games in European qualifiers, with that victory coming at home in the 2021-22 campaign.

Interestingly, the visitors made it through the qualifying rounds of the Conference League last season without a win in their away games and also did not record a win in their travels in the group stage.

The hosts are winless in their last four games in all competitions, suffering a couple of defeats and playing a couple of draws.

The visitors have won all three of their competitive games in the 2023-24 campaign thus far.

Kauno Zalgiris vs Lech Poznan Prediction

The Green-Whites have just one win in European qualifiers and have failed to score in three of their four home games in that period. They had just one shot on target in the first leg, from which they managed to score a goal and will look to improve upon that record in this match.

Kolejorz have got their 2023-24 campaign off to a winning start, scoring seven goals and conceding just twice in three wins. They are unbeaten in their last five away games in Europe.

As the visitors have the lead on aggregate, they are favorites to progress to the next round and, considering the hosts' recent struggles, we back Lech to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Kauno Zalgiris 1-2 Lech Poznan

Kauno Zalgiris vs Lech Poznan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Lech Poznan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Mikael Ishak to score or assist any time - Yes