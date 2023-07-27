Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th July 2023

Club football is back in action with another round of matches this weekend as Kawasaki Frontale lock horns with Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich side in a friendly match at the Japan National Stadium on Saturday.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich Preview

Kawasaki Frontale are currently in seventh place in the J1 League standings and have been inconsistent over the past year. The home side held Vissel Kobe to a 2-2 draw this month and will need to work hard to achieve a similar result in this match.

Bayern Munich narrowly edged Borussia Dortmund to win the Bundesliga title last season but have not been at their best over the past year. The Bavarian giants slumped to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Manchester City in their previous game and will need to bounce back this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Kawasaki Frontale have never played an official game against Bayern Munich and will need to adapt to a new opponent going into the match this week.

After a winless run of two matches on the trot in the J1 League, Kawasaki Frontale have been unbeaten in their last three matches in the competition.

Bayern Munich ended their Bundesliga campaign on a fairly positive note last season and won three of their last four league games of the season, with their only defeat during this period coming by a 3-1 margin against RB Leipzig.

Bayern Munich were the most prolific team in the Bundesliga last season and scored an astonishing 92 goals in their 34 matches in the competition.

Bayern Munich conceded only 38 goals from their 34 Bundesliga games last season - the joint-best defensive record in the competition alongside Union Berlin.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Bayern Munich have an impressive squad at their disposal and will look to get the best out of their squad on their pre-season tour. Mathys Tel has been in impressive form in recent weeks and will look to add to his goal tally in this match.

Kawasaki Frontale can pack a punch on their day but will be up against a formidable opponent this week. Bayern Munich are the better team on paper and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 1-4 Bayern Munich

Kawasaki Frontale vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayern Munich

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to score first - Yes

Tip 4: Mathys Tel to score - Yes