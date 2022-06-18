Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo prediction, preview, team news and more | J1 League 2022

The J1 League is back in action with another set of matches this weekend as Kawasaki Frontale take on Consadole Sapporo on Saturday. The two teams have experienced contrasting fortunes this season and will want to win this game.

Consadole Sapporo are in 11th place in the J1 League standings and have been inconsistent so far this season. The away side crashed out of the J League Cup last week and will need to bounce back in this match.

Kawasaki Frontale, on the other hand, have been impressive this season and are in third place in the league table. The hosts thrashed Sapporo University by a 5-0 margin in their previous game and will look to achieve a similar result this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo Head-to-Head

Kawasaki Frontale have an impressive record against Consadole Sapporo and have won 12 of the 18 matches played between the two teams. Consadole Sapporo have managed four victories against Kawasaki Frontale and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two teams took place last year and ended in a 2-0 victory for Kawasaki Frontale. Consadole Sapporo were poor on the day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Kawasaki Frontale form guide in the J1 League: D-W-W-L-D

Consadole Sapporo form guide in the J1 League: W-W-L-D-D

Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Chanathip Songkrasin, Kyohei Noborizato, and Jesiel are injured at the moment and have been ruled out of this fixture. Ryota Oshima is carrying a knock and might not feature in this game.

Injured: Chanathip Songkrasin, Kyohei Noborizato, Jesiel

Doubtful: Ryota Oshima

Suspended: None

Consadole Sapporo

Tomoki Takamine, Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, are Shinzo Koroki are currently injured and will not feature in this game. Consadole Sapporo are unlikely to make drastic changes to their team in this match.

Injured: Tomoki Takamine, Tsuyoshi Ogashiwa, Shinzo Koroki

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung; Miki Yamane, Shogo Taniguchi, Kazuya Yamamura, Asahi Sasaki; Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka, João Schmidt; Daiya Tono, Leandro Damiao, Kei Chinen

Consadole Sapporo Predicted XI (3-4-3): Kojiro Nakano; Daihachi Okamura, Hiroki Miyazawa, Toya Nakamura; Lucas Fernandes, Kazuki Fukai, Takuma Arano, Daiki Suga; Ryota Aoki, Yoshiaki Komai, Takuro Kaneko

Kawasaki Frontale vs Consadole Sapporo Prediction

Kawasaki Frontale have an impressive squad at their disposal and will want to retain their crown this year. The reigning champions can pack a punch on their day and have a point to prove this weekend.

Consadole Sapporo have not been at their best this season and will need to be at their best on Saturday. Kawasaki Frontale are the better team on the day and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-0 Consadole Sapporo

