Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka prediction, preview, team news and more | J League Cup 2022

The J League Cup returns to the fold with another important match this weekend as Cerezo Osaka take on Shonan Bellmare on Saturday. Both teams have excellent players in their ranks and will want to step up in this match.

Cerezo Osaka are currently in fifth place in the J League and have punched above their weight so far. The away side has been a resurgent force since the turn of the year and will be confident ahead of this fixture.

Shonan Bellmare, on the other hand, are in 17th place in the league table at the moment and have struggled this season. The hosts have been inconsistent over the past month and will need to be at their best this weekend.

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Head-to-Head

Cerezo Osaka have an impressive record against Shonan Bellmare, having won 13 out of the 20 matches played between the two teams. Shonan Bellmare have managed four victories against Cerezo Osaka and will need to cut the deficit on Saturday.

The previous meeting between the two sides took place in the first leg last week and ended in a 1-0 victory in favor of Cerezo Osaka. Shonan Bellmare were outplayed on the day and will need to step up to the plate this weekend.

Shonan Bellmare form guide: L-W-L-W-W

Cerezo Osaka form guide: W-W-W-W-W

Shonan Bellmare need to win this game

Shonan Bellmare

Shonan Bellmare have a fully-fit squad at their disposal and will need to field their best players in this fixture. The home side is unlikely to make drastic changes to their team this weekend.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cerezo Osaka have a strong squad

Cerezo Osaka

Takuya Okamoto is the only injury concern for Cerezo Osaka and will not be available for selection. Koji Toriumi found the back of the net against Shonan Bellmare last week and will lead the line in this match.

Injured: Takuya Okamoto

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI

Shonan Bellmare Predicted XI (4-4-2): Kosei Tani; Taiga Hata, Daiki Sugioka, Hirokazu Ishihara, Kazuki Oiwa; Shuto Yamamoto, Takuji Yonemoto, Masaki Ikeda, Tarik Elyounoussi; Shuto Machino, Yuki Ohashi

Cerezo Osaka Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Jin Hyeon Kim; Ryuya Nishio, Koji Toriumi, Matej Jonjic, Hiroshi Kiyotake; Riki Harakawa, Hiroaki Okuno; Seiya Maikuma, Riki Matsuda, Jean Patrick Lima dos Reis; Adam Taggart

Shonan Bellmare vs Cerezo Osaka Prediction

Cerezo Osaka are unbeaten in their last six matches in all competitions and have been in excellent form over the past month. The away side already has a one-goal advantage in this fixture and will be intent on extending its lead on Saturday.

Shonan Bellmare are in the relegation zone at the moment and are in desperate need of a shot in the arm. Cerezo Osaka are the better team on paper, however, and should be able to win this game.

Prediction: Shonan Bellmare 1-2 Cerezo Osaka

