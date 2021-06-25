Kawasaki Frontale vs Daegu FC prediction, preview, team news and more | AFC Champions League 2021 

Japanese side Kawasaki Frontale and Korean outfit Daegu FC will battle in their opening Group I fixture of the AFC Champions League on Saturday.

With the game taking place in neutral Uzbekistan, the 'home' side come into the clash on the back of a penalty shootout victory over Nagano in the Emperors Cup.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw before Kawasaki Frontale triumphed on penalties.

Daegu FC were held to a 1-1 draw by FC Seoul on home soil. Goals by second-half substitutes Tsubasa Nishi and Aleksandar Palocevic ensured that the two sides shared the spoils in league action.

A victory on Saturday will put either Daegu or Frontale in the early driving seat of the group and they will each strive to pick up all three points.

Also Read: Al Ahly vs ES Tunis prediction, preview, team news and more | CAF Champions League semi-finals 2020-21

Kawasaki Frontale vs Daegu FC Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two sides before they both take on Beijing Guoan and United City in their other group games.

Kawasaki Frontale are currently on a superb run of form that has seen them go 30 games without defeat in all competitions, with 24 matches in that sequence ending in wins.

Daegu have also been impressive, with nine of their last 11 unbeaten games ending in victories

Kawasaki Frontale form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Daegu FC form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-D

Also Read: David James column - Top 5 favorites to win Euro 2020

Kawasaki Frontale vs Daegu FC Team News

Kawasaki Frontale

Ryota Oshima and Kazuya Mamamura are both doubts for the fixture and will have to undergo late fitness tests to determine their availability. Reo Hetate and Kaoru Mitoma were called up by the Japan Under-23 squad for the Olympics on home turf.

There are no suspension concerns for manager Toru Oniki.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Ryota Oshima, Kazuya Mamamura

Daegu FC

Star forward Ki-dong Park is still sidelined with a back injury. Furthermore, three players have also been called up to the South Korea Under-23 squad in continuation of their preparation for the Olympics.

Injuries: Ki-dong Park

Suspension: None

Kawasaki Frontale vs Daegu FC Predicted XI

Kawasaki Frontale Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sung-Ryong Jung (GK); Kyohei Noborizato, Shintaro Kurumaya, Jesiel, Zein Issaka; Joao Schmidt, Kento Tachibanada, Yasuto Wakizaka; Tatsuya Hasegawa, Yu Koboyashio, Akihiro Ienaga

Daegu FC Predicted XI (3-4-3): Young Eun-Choi (GK); Woo-Seok Kim, Jung-Woon Hong, Jin-Yong Lee; Soon-Min Hwang, Yong-Rae Lee, Cesinha, Tsubasa Nishi; Keun-Ho Lee, Jin-Hyeok Kim, Bruno da Silva

Also Read: Six greatest players who never received an international cap

Kawasaki Frontale vs Daegu FC Prediction

The two sides' impressive results in recent months mean that confidence is flowing among both sets of players. They will consequently each fancy their chances of getting a morale-boosting victory.

However, Kawasaki Frontale simply look unstoppable at the moment and we are predicting a narrow victory for the Japanese champions with goals scored at both ends.

Prediction: Kawasaki Frontale 2-1 Daegu FC

Also Read: Paul Merson's column - Euro 2020: 5 surprise contenders for the Player of the Tournament award

Fabrizio Romano, Jim Beglin, Paul Merson and David James are now Sportskeeda Experts! Check here

Edited by Peter P