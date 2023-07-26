Kecskemet vs Riga Prediction and Betting Tips | 27th July 2023 

Kecskemet host Riga at the Széktói Stadion in Hungary for the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second qualifying round.

After finishing second in the Nemzeti Bajnokság I, the Hungarian top division, last season, Kecskemet will make only their second excursion in Europe.

Their only prior appearance came during the 2011-12 season when the KTE played in the second qualifying round of the Europa League. Back then, Kazakh side Aktobe beat them on the away goals rule as the tie finished 1-1 on aggregate.

Kecskemet have been preparing for the new season with a series of friendlies. This month alone, the side have played six games, winning five, including a 5-1 thrashing of FC Ajka last Friday.

On the contrary, Riga FC will be trying their luck to play in a major European competition for the sixth year running. Since the 2018-19 season, the Latvian side have consistently played in the qualifiers, but ultimately fell short of reaching the group stages.

Tomislav Stipić's side come into their latest European qualifiers on the back of a good run in domestic games. In fact, Riga have won their last four in a row, three in the league and one in the Latvian Football Cup.

Interspersed between these games was the 2-1 aggregate victory over Vikingur Reykjavik in the last round of the Conference League qualifiers. Riga won the first leg 2-0 at home, so a 1-0 defeat in the return leg in Iceland wasn't enough to stop them from advancing.

Kecskemet vs Riga Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

Kecskemet and Riga meet for the first time in history.

Riga have lost their last two away games in European qualifiers, conceding five goals and scoring none (4-0 vs Gil Vicente and 1-0 vs Vikingur Reykjavik).

Kecskemet play only their second-ever European qualifier at home. The last was a 1-1 draw with Aktobe in 2011.

Riga have kept five clean sheets in their last eight European qualifiers.

Kecskemet vs Riga Prediction

Kecskemet are clearly in uncharted territory here, but will be looking to channel the momentum they built during the pre-season, now in the season proper.

Riga have struggled while playing away from home in Europe lately but shouldn't have any issues dispatching the Hungarian minnows.

Prediction: Kecskemet 0-2 Riga

Kecskemet vs Riga Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Riga to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No