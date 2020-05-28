Ramos spoke about Zidane's comments, his relationship with Oblak and more (Picture: Sportskeeda)

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has revealed what Zinedine Zidane said before their Undecima triumph, four years to the day since winning their 11th Champions League title.

Real Madrid are reminiscing about better days, as today marks the fourth anniversary of their dramatic Champions League Final win over city rivals Atletico in Milan, Italy.

Ramos, who scored the game's opening goal and showed nerves of steel two hours later during a tense shootout, spoke during a recent interview with UEFA.

That season was Zidane's first campaign in charge, having taken over midway through the 2015-16 year - and the Frenchman offered some reassuring words for his players.

"Zidane told us that we had to keep our cool and that we had to control, dictate the play and that the chances would gradually come our way. He said that he was proud of us and that the Champions League had to be ours again."

Real Madrid dominated possession from the early exchanges and although replays showed Ramos' opener was offside, VAR was not introduced until two years later so the decision surrounding his dubious close-range finish stood.

"We're a side that knows its strengths and we'd been working on how to do damage through set pieces for a long time. We've got some great headerers of the ball and knew that could work to our advantage. On the goal that made it 1-0, I managed to just get my toe onto the ball to score the goal."

Ramos also discussed the thought process behind the shootout, where he sent Oblak the wrong way, scoring from the spot to add further pressure on Atletico.

"Taking a Panenka-style penalty is a marvellous way to take one when it comes to taking on that risk, but only when people think that you're not going to do it. Oblak and I had a history, we knew each other well and it wasn't the ideal time to do it. The ball ultimately ended up in the back of the net, which was the main thing."

Although he has many compatriots and friends among the Atletico squad, the Real Madrid defender also revealed he didn't speak to any of them beforehand.

1️⃣1️⃣✨🏆 On this day in 2016... we brought home our 11th European Cup!#RMHistory | #RealFootball pic.twitter.com/GA0jJT87eU — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 28, 2020

"I didn't speak to any of the Atletico players that I know from the Spanish national team before the game, the likes of Juanfran, Koke and Fernando Torres. We were all really focused and there was no time to speak to each other because there was a lot at stake."

Ramos' long-term Real Madrid future remains doubtful

Ramos' latest comments come after further questions over the 34-year-old's Real Madrid future. His existing contract will expire at the end of the 2020-21 season, with reports suggesting negotiations have not begun over an extension yet.

RB Leipzig's Dayot Upamecano has been linked with a lucrative move, while 22-year-old Eder Militao is also being readied as a long-term successor after an encouraging first campaign at the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid will face Eibar in their first LaLiga game since the pandemic, once the division decides upon a resumption date to begin sometime next month.

Real Madrid are two points behind leaders Barcelona and will need key figures such as Ramos on top form to help apply pressure on their arch-rivals with nine games remaining.