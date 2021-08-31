Kenya vs Uganda prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Kenya and Uganda square off in their FIFA World Cup qualifying fixture at the Nyayo National Stadium on Wednesday.

In this second round fixture, Kenya and Uganda have been drawn with Mali and Rwanda in Group E. Both teams have failed to qualify for the upcoming AFCON 2021 and will also be playing for their first-ever qualification for the World Cup finals.

After the game, Kenya travel to Rwanda while Uganda host Mali on Monday.

Kenya vs Uganda Head-to-Head

The two neighbors have met each other 21 times across all competitions. Most of their encounters have been friendly fixtures and Wednesday's game will be just the third competitive fixture between the two sides.

There has been little to separate the two sides on the pitch, with 14 games ending in stalemates. Kenya currently lead 4-3 in wins but both of their competitive fixtures have ended in goalless draws.

They last locked horns in a friendly fixture at Moi International Sports Center in 2019, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Kenya form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-L

Uganda form guide (all competitions): L-L-L-D-L

Kenya vs Uganda Team News

Kenya

The hosts have announced a 28-man squad for the first two fixtures of the qualifiers. Michael Olunga has joined up with the squad while there are no injury or suspension concerns for head coach Jacob Mulee.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Uganda

The Cranes have announced a 23-man squad for the two games scheduled for this month. Midfielder Tadeo Lwanga picked up an injury in the training game and is ruled out for the matches against Kenya and Rwanda.

Injured: Tadeo Lwanga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Kenya vs Uganda Predicted XI

Kenya Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ian Otieno; Joseph Okumu, Siraj Mohammed, Eugene Asike, Eric Ouma; Richard Odada, Lawrence Juma; Kenneth Muguna, Eric Johanna, Abdalla Hassan; Michael Olunga.

Uganda Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Charles Lukwago; Joseph Benson Ochaya, Enock Walusimbi, Murushid Juuko, Halid Lwaliwa; Khalid Aucho, Moses Waiswa; Ibrahim Orit, Emmanuel Okwi, Steven Mukwala; Mustapha Kizza

Kenya vs Uganda Prediction

Kenya have enjoyed a decent run of form in 2021 and are unbeaten in the four games played so far. Uganda have struggled for form and are winless in their six outings.

The East African rivals have been evenly matched in the fixture, but Kenya's better current form should see the Harambee Stars record a narrow win.

Prediction: Kenya 1-0 Uganda

