Kerala Blasters FC 2-2 ATK Mohun Bagan: Player Ratings as Joni Kauko's last-gasp goal secures draw for Mariners

ATK Mohun Bagan came back from a goal down twice to draw 2-2 with Kerala Blasters FC in a thrilling ISL contest.

Adrian Luna put the Tuskers ahead in just the seventh minute with an excellent free-kick. However, the Mariners hit back in the very next minute when David Williams scored with a neat finish.

Luna scored a spectacular second goal in the second half to put the Kerala Blasters ahead with less than 30 minutes to play. The game looked to be settled just two minutes into injury time when Prabir Das was sent off.

However, Joni Kauko scored with a fiercely struck shot four minutes later to rescue a point for ATK Mohun Bagan. On that note, here are the player ratings from the game:

Ratings of Kerala Blasters against ATK Mohun Bagan

Prabhsukhan Gill - 6/10

Gill made some good saves, and even got his fingers on Kauko's strike, but couldn't keep it out.

Sandeep Singh - 6/10

Sandeep Singh locked his flank down against the ATK Mohun Bagan wingers, with neither Liston Colaco nor Manvir Singh able to test him consistently. However, he left Pritam Kotal with too much space for the first goal.

Marko Leskovic - 6/10

Leskovic made several crucial interventions, and even played his part in the Kerala Blasters' second goal. He should've closed down Kauko quicker for the equaliser, though.

Bijoy Varghese - 6.5/10

Varghese seemed to be everywhere on the night, making three important tackles to quell the Mariners' attacks. The Tuskers sorely missed his presence towards the end of the game.

Harmanjot Khabra - 6.5/10

Khabra, like Varghese, helped defend the Kerala Blasters' right flank well. Khabra also chipped in with two key passes going forward.

Adrian Luna - 8.5/10

Luna was easily the best player on the pitch from the start of the game. His first goal was a fabulous free-kick, and his execution to get the ball to curl, bend and dip for the second was simply unbelievable. He also made two key passes and three tackles to underline a sumptuous display for the Kerala Blasters.

Lalthathanga Khawlhring - 7.5/10

Khawlhring was excellent in midfield throughout the night, and he got the assist for Luna's second goal with a smart clipped pass. ATK Mohun Bagan struggled to control his forward runs, and he did well against their midfield as well. Khawlhring ended the game with two tackles and an 81.5% pass completion rate.

Jeakson Singh - 6.5/10

Jeakson Singh was solid in midfield, and offered ample protection to his defence for large swathes of the game, making two tackles.

Sahal Abdul Samad - 6/10

Samad won the foul for Luna's brilliant free-kick goal, and looked bright on numerous occasions, but didn't do much else in attack. He helped out defensively, though, making four tackles.

Jose Pereyra Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz took on massive responsibility in attack, and looked bright throughout the game. He constantly looked to link up with his fellow forwards, managing five shots (three on target) and also laying out two key passes.

Alvaro Vazquez - 5.5/10

It just didn't work out for Vazquez on the day. He had several pops from distance, but didn't really worry Amrinder Singh enough.

Kerala Blasters Substitutes

Prashanth Karuthadathkuni - 6/10

Karuthadathkuni replaced Samad in the 79th minute. He helped run at the ATK Mohun Bagan defence on the counter, but lacked the killer final pass.

Enes Sipovic - 6/10

Sipovic came on for Pereyra Diaz in the 85th minute. He helped shore up the defence as the Kerala Blasters held on to their slender advantage. However, Sipovic couldn't close down Kauko for the Mariners' equaliser.

Vincy Barretto - 6/10

Barretto replaced Varghese in the 85th minute. He hit the post after being found in open space by Luna. Had he converted that chance, the Blasters would've walked away with a win.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Bhargav