Kevin De Bruyne: 85 points could decide the Premier League title this season

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
85   //    29 Jul 2019, 20:03 IST

Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly
Yokohama F.Marinos v Manchester City - Preseason Friendly

What's the story

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believes that 85 points could earn the Citizens their third successive Premier League title this season.

In case you didn't know

Manchester City became the first team since the Manchester United side of during the late 2000s to win two successive Premier League titles. The Citizens collected an impressive 198 points in their two seasons as they became the first Premier League side to reach 100 points during the season before the last one.

Last year, Manchester City won the league by a single point ahead of Liverpool who became the only team to not win the league despite amassing over 90 points.

The heart of the matter

Manchester City and Belgian midfielder Kevin De Bruyne believe that 85 points could make the Citizens only the second team to win three successive Premier League titles since the inception of th league in 1992.

We don't need to beat the last two seasons - maybe we can win this season with 85 points.
It is not about improving, it is about staying consistent, trying to be there every game, trying to win every game.
It is not always about doing better, because how can you do better sometimes?
To win every year what we won the last two years is going to be pretty difficult but it is good to be there

The Belgian midfielder who missed the chunk of last season through injury, belives that a complete summer break has given him a much needed break from football after being involved in the World Cup last year.

I did nothing for three weeks. I just wanted to be away from football.
I had been playing for two years straight. I just wanted to enjoy myself a little bit.
Physically you can be OK but I think it is more mentally. It is tough to go two years straight for everybody and not have a proper break. That is what happened the last two years.
Now I felt for myself that is was necessary to just slow it down a little bit and go again in pre-season. I knew I would have enough time now to prepare myself for the season, so that's what I decided to do

What's next

Manchester City will start their season against Liverpool in the Community Shield next Sunday before starting their title defence away at theLondon Olympics stadium to West Ham on the 10th of August.

Premier League 2019-20 Liverpool Football Manchester City Kevin De Bruyne Mohamed Salah Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola Premier League Teams 2019/20
5 Midfielders with most points last season: Fantasy Premier League | FPL Scout
Beating 'incredible' Liverpool key to Man City's title glory - De Bruyne
Premier League: 5 strikers who impressed the most this season
Premier League: Ranking the 5 best attacking units in the league 
Premier League: Best Young XI of the Season 
5 Best players of the 2018/19 Premier League season
Top contenders for the Player of the Year award in the Premier League
De Bruyne has no sympathy for Liverpool after City success
7 players sold by Chelsea who currently play for their Premier League rivals
Liverpool vs Manchester City: The next big rivalry in English football?
