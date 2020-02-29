Kevin De Bruyne admits Liverpool deserve to be champions this season | Premier League 2019-20

Kevin De Bruyne looks set to break the Premier League assists record this season

Kevin De Bruyne has admitted that Manchester City have dropped too many points this season, as they look set to surrender their domestic crown to Liverpool, who are currently 22 points clear in the Premier League summit.

While the Cityzens have by no means been disappointing this season, they've dropped far too many points for their liking, a fact that has been echoed by the Belgian superstar. Speaking to Sky Sports, the attacking midfielder praised Liverpool and drew parallels between Pep Guardiola's first season in charge of the club and the current campaign.

"We're performing well but we've lost too many points. It feels a bit like the first season with Pep where we were playing good football but we were making too many errors. There are games where you think you are fully in control and then the last five or 10 minutes, we basically gave it away and in this period where Liverpool are not dropping any points, every point you drop is too much."

With eight goals and 16 assists in the Premier League this season, De Bruyne has been one of the standout players in the top flight this season and is one of the leading contenders for the PFA Player of the Year award, as he looks set to beat Thierry Henry's record for most assists recorded in a single season.

The Frenchman registered a staggering 20 assists in the 2002-03 season with Arsenal and De Bruyne looks well set to break the record, as he is only four shy of the striker's tally currently. Despite his brilliance, Liverpool have seemingly sealed the league title and the Belgian has conceded that the Reds deserve to be crowned champions this time.

"Even if we did better, I think the way Liverpool are performing this year and winning basically everything, they deserve to win and be champions again. The only frustration we've had is making too many mistakes and it's nothing to do with them [Liverpool], it's more that we know if we didn't make these mistakes, it would be closer."

"We also accept it because you know how hard you have to work to be that good and there's a lot of respect from both sides to each other. If they win it this way, that's how it has to be."

With the Premier League title out of the picture, Manchester City will look to progress as far as possible in the UEFA Champions League and De Bruyne's form will be pivotal to their European hopes, as they aim to win club football's biggest prize for the first time in their history.