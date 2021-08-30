Reims 0-2 Paris Saint-Germain: 5 talking points as Kylian Mbappe steals the show before Messi's long-awaited debut | Ligue 1 2021-22

Paris Saint-Germain continued their winning start to the 2021-22 season in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 defeat of Reims.

Kylian Mbappe scored both goals of the evening as Lionel Messi finally made his much-anticipated club debut.

Les Parisiens broke the deadlock just 16 minutes into the match when Mbappe rose the highest to meet a sublime cross from Angel Di Maria.

The home side appeared to have equalized shortly after the break when El Bilal Toure had the ball into the back of the net.

However, it was chalked off for offside play following a VAR check.

Mauricio Pochettino's side continued to push for a second goal and found the same after the hour mark when Mbappe tapped home a lay-off from Achraf Hakimi on the break.

Reims deserve credit for a spirited performance. They may have lost the game but won plenty of respect tonight.

On that note, here are the major talking points:

#1 Messi's PSG debut offered no great shakes

Messi finally comes on for PSG!

The moment which PSG fans had been desperately waiting for finally arrived tonight as Lionel Messi made his much-anticipated debut for Les Parisiens.

Replacing Neymar, the Argentine came on about 70 minutes into the clash to a loud roar from the thronging spectators, who's excitement of watching him in their colors hit fever pitch.

Rather unfortunately though, Messi couldn't mark the occasion with anything special. No goal. No assist. No eye-catching tricks or flicks. Just a lot of running.

Of course, even the greatest player of all time may need some time to settle into a completely new surrounding, having spent the whole of his career so far in just one place.

Messi was also roughed up a bit when on the ball, with Reims players throwing themselves at him in order to stop him. Well, how else can you stop him, right?

The goals are certain to come eventually. No bother.

#2 Reims displayed immense fighting spirit

Reims had a goal disallowed but didn't let that cow themselves down

Despite keeping only 32% of the ball, Reims managed to muster 11 shots in the game, of which four were on target.

Les Rouges et Blancs even had the ball in the back of the net early on in the second-half but were unlucky to have it ruled out for offside.

Not only that, but the hosts also deserve plaudits for a fine performance in the defense too, keeping PSG's stellar attackers at bay. Including Lionel Messi.

They closed down the channels with each player showing exquisite man-marking and reading the game brilliantly as the side fought tooth and nail to keep the scoreline respectable.

