KF Liepaja vs Young Boys Prediction and Betting Tips | 21st July | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Young Boys will get their UEFA Europa Conference League qualification campaign underway when they take on KF Liepaja at the Daugava Stadium on Thursday.

The hosts saw off Kosovo outfit SC Gjilani in round one of the qualifiers and will look to keep their juggernaut rolling.

Having lost 1-0 to Gjilani in the first leg, Liepaja claimed a thrilling 3-1 victory in the return leg on Thursday to progress to the second round of the Conference League qualifiers.

Before last week’s win, they were on a two-game losing streak, including a 2-1 loss to Grobina in the Round of 16 of the Latvian Cup. Liepaja are unbeaten in their last three home games across competitions, picking up two wins and a draw since a 2-1 loss to FK Tukums on June 22.

Meanwhile, Young Boys kicked off their 2022-23 Swiss Super League campaign with a bang, claiming a 4-0 victory over reigning champions FC Zurich on Saturday.

They are now unbeaten in nine games across competitions, dating back to a 3-1 loss against Lugano in May. However, Young Boys have managed just one win in their last ten away games, losing three and drawing six.

KF Liepaja vs Young Boys Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two teams, who'll both look to begin their rivalry on a high.

Liepaja head into Thursday unbeaten in their last three home games across competitions, claiming two wins and a draw.

Young Boys are unbeaten in nine outings across competitions, claiming five wins and four draws.

The Swiss Super League outfit have managed just one win in their last nine competitive away games, losing three and drawing five.

KF Liepaja vs Young Boys Prediction

Liepaja have struggled to get going in recent weeks, managing just one win in their last four outings. Considering the gulf in quality between the two teams and their contrasting form, Young Boys should emerge unscathed from this clash.

Prediction: KF Liepaja 1-3 Young Boys.

KF Liepaja vs Young Boys Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Young Boys.

Tip 2: Both teams to score - Yes (Young Boys have failed to keep a clean sheet in nine competitive away games).

Tip 3: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in eight of the visitors’ last ten outings).

