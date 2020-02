Khelo India University Games 2020: Football schedule and timings

The Khelo India University Games 2020 will kick off on February 22 and culminate on March 1 at the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

The football event will commence a day before the inauguration on February 21 and conclude on March 1. A total of 354 players from the Under-25 age group will participate in the competition in both men's and women's categories.

The men and women football competitions will be played on a league-cum-knock-out system, i.e. quarterfinals, semifinals, third-place matches, and a final.

And there we have it! The official anthem of #KheloIndia University Games is out. Here's celebrating the enthusiasm of every athlete,coach and support staff who will be contributing towards making the 1st edition of the games a huge success!#KIUGOdisha2020 @KirenRijiju pic.twitter.com/24wdt2ml1J — Khelo India (@kheloindia) February 19, 2020

Below is the Khelo India University Games 2020 football schedule:

21st February 2020

9:00 AM - Punjab University Chandigarh vs Adamas University Kolkata (Men)

12:00 PM - Punjabi University Patiala vs Kannur University Kerala (Men)

3:00 PM - Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar vs Sant Baba Bhag Singh University (Men)

22nd February 2020

9:00 AM - Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar vs LNIPE Gwalior (Women)

12:00 PM -Annamalai University Tamil Nadu vs MDU, Rohtak (Women)

3:00 PM Goa University vs Punjab University, Chandigarh (Women)

23rd February 2020

9:00 AM - Adamas University Kolkata vs KIIT University (Men)

12:00 PM - Kannur University Kerala vs Calcutta University Kolkata (Men)

3:00 PM - Sant Baba Bhag Singh University vs Kerala University (Men)

24th February 2020

9:00 AM - LNIPE Gwalior vs Madurai Kamaraj University (Women)

12:00 PM - MDU, Rohtak vs University of Calicut (Women)

3:00 PM - Punjab University, Chandigarh vs KIIT University (Women)

25th February 2020

9:00 AM - KIIT University vs Punjab University Chandigarh (Men)

12:00 PM - Calcutta University Kolkata vs Punjabi University Patiala (Men)

3:00 PM - Kerala University vs Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar Men

26th February 2020

9:00 AM - Madurai Kamaraj University vs Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar (Women)

12:00 PM - University of Calicut vs Annamalai University Tamil Nadu (Women)

3:00 PM - KIIT University vs Goa University (Women)

27th February 2020

9:00 AM - Men Semifinal 1

1:00 PM - Men Semifinal 2

28th February 2020

9:00 AM - Women Semifinal 1

1:00 PM - Women Semifinal 2

29th February 2020

9:00 AM - Men 3rd Position Match: Loser of SF 1 vs Loser of SF 2

1:00 PM - Men Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2

1st March 2020

9:00 AM - Women 3rd Position Match: Loser of SF 1 vs Loser of SF 2

1:00 PM - Women Final: Winner of SF 1 vs Winner of SF 2

