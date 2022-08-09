KI Klaksvi vs Ballkani prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23  

KI Klaksvi welcome Ballkani to Vio Djupumyrar for the Europa Conference League third qualifying round second leg on Thursday.

KI Klaksvi lost the first leg but there is hope for a positive outcome in the reverse fixture considering their brilliant showing in Pristina.

The Faroe Islands Premier League champions came from behind to force a 3-2 scoreline in favor of Ballkani. KÍ have made major progress so far by reaching this stage of the competition. Last term, they were knocked out in the first qualifying round. If they can repeat a similar show of character from the first leg, they could edge the challenge of the visitors to reach the playoffs.

Ballkani literally went to sleep after hitting three past their visitors under the hour mark. They thought they had put the game to bed and could manage the remainder of the encounter without issues. However, KÍ got back on their feet and took charge in the last 30 minutes, pulling back two goals and could have even leveled. It’s a tough lesson for Xhebrailat as they set out for Klaksvík. They have a slim lead to safeguard and will likely not be on the defensive. They will push for goals in view of holding back the home side.

KI will hit the ground running in a bid to quickly even the aggregate score while the visitors will do their best to resist the initial onslaught.

KI Klaksvi vs Ballkani Head-to-Head

The two teams have met just once in the first leg of the upcoming fixture. That game ended 3-2 for Ballkani.

KI Klaksvi form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-L

Ballkani form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

KI Klaksvi vs Ballkani Team News

KI Klaksvi

Centre-back Odmar Faero will not play a part in the clash due to a red card suspension.

FC Ballkani @BallkaniFc



Na priftë e mbara Seanca e fundit stërvitore para ndeshjes me FC Prishtinën.Na priftë e mbara Seanca e fundit stërvitore para ndeshjes me FC Prishtinën.Na priftë e mbara 🙏 https://t.co/JcBRKrjvNh

Injury: None

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: Odmar Faero.

Unavailable: None.

Ballkani

Centre-back Rustem Hoxha has been sidelined with a torn knee ligament.

Injury: Rustem Hoxha.

Doubtful: None.

Suspension: None.

Unavailable: None.

KI Klaksvi vs Ballkani Predicted Xls

KI Klaksvi (4-3-3): Mathias Rosenorn (GK), Jesper Brinck, Heini Vatnsdal, Claes Kronberg, Patrick Da Silva, Deni Pavlovic, Rene Joensen, Mads Boe Mikkelsen, Joannes Bjartalid, Jakup Andreasen, Pall Klettskard

Ballkani (4-2-3-1): Stivi Frasheri (GK), Astrit Thaqi, Lumbardh Dellova, Bajram Jashanica, Armend Thaci, Lindon Emerllahu, Edvin Kuc, Nazmi Gripshi, Meriton Korenica, Albin Berisha, Ermal Krasniqi

KI Klaksvi vs Ballkani Prediction

KI will be without key defender Odmar Faero, who was sent off in stoppage-time in the first leg. However, Jesper Brinck is a near-perfect replacement. KI have been successful in their last five home matches, scoring a total of 10 goals.

Ballkani will spare no effort to prevail but KI are expected to eventually carry the day.

Prediction: KI Klaksvi 3-1 Ballkani

