KI vs Bodo/Glimt prediction, preview, team news, and more | UEFA Champions League Qualifiers 2022-23

KI will welcome Bodo/Glimt to the Djúpumýra Stadium in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League first-round qualifying on Tuesday.

The first leg in Norway ended in a comprehensive 3-0 win for Bodo/Glimt, with 21-year-old striker Victor Boniface bagging a hat-trick. They made it to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League last season and might look to qualify for the Champions League this season.

They continued their fine form in the Eliteserien and recorded a 4-1 win over Sarpsborg on Saturday.

KI have had a week's rest to prepare for the home leg of the competition and will be hoping for a better outing here than the first leg.

KI vs Bodo/Glimt Head-to-Head

The first leg fixture at the Aspmyra Stadion last week was the first meeting between the two sides across all competitions.

KI form guide (all competitions): L-W-W-W-W

Bodo/Glimt form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

KI vs Bodo/Glimt Team News

KI

Odmar Faero was on the bench in the first leg, recovering from an injury just in time for that game. Dmytro Lytvyn and Jonn Johannesen have been included in the squad for the game but their involvement remains doubtful on account of injuries.

Head coach Kjetil Knutsen will probably make a few changes to the starting XI as his team hope to overturn a three-goal deficit in the tie.

KÍ @KI_Klaksvik



Obviously not the result we wanted - but



We can't wait to welcome you all to Klaksvík! Over and out from Aspmyra Stadion!Obviously not the result we wanted - but @Glimt were simply too good. Also a good effort from @JFeltet in the stands.We can't wait to welcome you all to Klaksvík! Over and out from Aspmyra Stadion! Obviously not the result we wanted - but @Glimt were simply too good. Also a good effort from @JFeltet in the stands.We can't wait to welcome you all to Klaksvík! 🇫🇴

Injured: None.

Doubtful: Jonn Johannesen, Dmytro Lytvyn.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Bodo/Glimt

Brede Moe was substituted in the second half of the first leg with a groin injury and will not travel to the Faroe Islands. Amahl Pellegrino was also taken off after the first half with a heel problem and will sit this one out. Sondre Fet and Morten Konradsen remain sidelined with injuries.

Injured: Sondre Brunstad Fet, Morten Konradsen, Amahl Pellegrino, Brede Moe.

Doubtful: Lasse Nordaa, Sigurd Kvile.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

KI vs Bodo/Glimt Predicted XIs

KI (4-2-3-1): Mathias Rosenorn (GK); Mads Boe Mikkelsen, Jesper Brinck, Heini Vatnsdal, Patrick da Silva; Rene Joensen, Jakup B Andreasen; Arni Frederiksberg, Claes Kronberg, Joannes Bjartalío; Anders Holvad.

Bodo/Glimt (4-3-3): Nikita Khaikin (GK); Alfons Sampsted, Japhet Sery Larsen, Marius Hoibraten, Brice Wembangomo; Hugo Vetlesen, Elias Hagen, Ulrik Saltnes; Joel Mugisha Mvuka, Victor Boniface, Runar Espejord.

KI vs Bodo/Glimt Prediction

Bodo/Glimt have enjoyed a great run in their recent fixtures and have scored 12 goals in their last five games while conceding just three in that period. They already have one foot in the next round of fixtures and might choose to rest some of their first-team players with an eye on the league fixture on Saturday.

KI are expected to score at least one goal on their home turf but Bodo/Glimt bring too much to the table and should be able to secure a win here.

Prediction: KI 1-2 Bodo/Glimt

