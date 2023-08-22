KI vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th August 2023

KI host Sheriff Tiraspol at the Djupumyra Stadium on Thursday for the first leg of their Europa League playoffs.

Aiming for their first appearance at a major competition, KI dropped to this competition after their Champions League pursuit was ended in the third qualifying round by Molde.

The Faroe Islands outfit have also gone off the boil in their league campaign lately, failing to win their last two games after winning the previous 16 in a row.

Their long unbeaten run was ended by Vikingur, who beat them 2-1, while 07 Vestur held them to a 1-1 draw a week later.

Yet, KI, the defending Faroe Islands Premier League champions, remain five points clear at the top of the table with 49 points from 18 games.

On the other hand, Sheriff Tiraspol are looking to reach the group stages of a European tournament for the third year in a row, having played in the Champions League and Europa League in the previous two seasons respectively.

The Moldovan side saw off Belarusian team BATE Borisov 7-3 on aggregate in the last round of the qualifiers. A 5-1 victory at home proved enough as the sides played out a 2-2 draw in the return.

Sheriff, however, bounced back with a 5-0 demolition of Dacia-2 Buiucani in the league at the weekend.

KI vs Sheriff Tiraspol Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first official clash between KI and Sheriff Tiraspol.

Sheriff Tiraspol are unbeaten in their last five games in all competitions, keeping a clean sheet in three (all in the league).

KI are unbeaten in their last six home games in the European qualifiers, winning four.

Sheriff Tiraspol have failed to win their last four away games in the European qualifiers.

Sheriff Tiraspol's Luvannor Henrique de Sousa Silva is looking to score in his third game in a row.

KI vs Sheriff Tiraspol Prediction

Sheriff enter the tie on the back of good form, but tend to struggle away from home in Europe, which gives the erratic KI a chance here.

The Faroe Islands outfit will give them a tough run for their money, although Sheriff could prevail narrowly here.

Prediction: KI 1-2 Sheriff Tiraspol

KI vs Sheriff Tiraspol Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Sheriff Tiraspol to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Over 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes