Kilmarnock vs Copenhagen Prediction and Betting Tips | 29th August 2024

Copenhagen visit the Rugby Park in Kilmarnock, Scotland on Thursday for the second leg of their clash with Kilmarnock in the UEFA Europa Conference League playoffs. The Danish side boast a narrow 2-0 advantage in the tie after their win at home last week.

Following a cagey opening stanza, the Lions were able to break the deadlock in the 76th minute through Kevin Diks, who converted a penalty. Rasmus Falk then doubled their advantage in the contest with another goal in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Jacob Neestrup's side have one foot in the UEFA Europa Conference League group stage, unless they witness a spectacular implosion away from home here, which doesn't seem likely given their European pedigree.

Copenhagen have played in the Champions League in the last two seasons, and had qualified for the maiden edition of the Conference League too. Now, they are on the cusp of securing European football for the fourth season in a row.

On the other hand, Kilmarnock are looking to end a 23-year wait to reach a major club tournament finals, but will have to produce an exceptional display to overturn their deficit.

The Scottish outfit have been erratic on the road in Europe, alternating between a win and a loss in their last six clashes.

Kilmarnock vs Copenhagen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be just the second clash between the sides in history.

Copenhagen have faced a Scottish team on eight occasions in the past, winning just thrice, including their 2-0 win over Kilmarnock last week.

Copenhagen have won just one of their last six away games in Europe: a 3-0 win over Gibraltar's Magpies.

Kilmarnock have alternated between a win and a loss in their last six away games in Europe but won their most recent one 1-0 against Tromso.

Copenhagen are just a draw away from reaching a European competition for the fourth year in a row.

Kilmarnock vs Copenhagen Prediction

Copenhagen could take their feet off the pedal here as they boast a healthy advantage. But we expect them to sit deep and block all passing lanes for Kilmarnock to prevent them from fighting their way back into the contest.

Prediction: Kilmarnock 1-1 Copenhagen

Kilmarnock vs Copenhagen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw (Copenhagen to progress on aggregate)

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes

