Kisvárda FC vs Molde FK prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022–23

Kisvárda FC play host to Molde FK in the second leg of their Europa Conference League qualifier third-round matchup on Thursday.

The Hungarian side will be looking to mount a memorable comeback after suffering a 3-0 loss in last week’s reverse leg.

Kisvárda FC continued their fine run of results in the Hungarian top flight as they picked up a 4-2 win over Mezőkövesd Zsóry on Sunday.

They are now unbeaten in their last eight games in the NB I, claiming fine wins and three draws in that time.

Kisvárda will look to build on Sunday’s win as they return to the Conference League qualifiers, where they suffered a 3-0 loss against Molde in the first leg of their third-round clash last week.

Elsewhere, Molde FK continued to pull clear at the top of the Eliteserien table as they claimed a 3-2 win away to Kristiansund last time out.

They have picked up 42 points from 18 games to sit first in the league table with a five-point cushion over second-placed Lillestrom.

Molde head into Thursday on a run of seven straight wins across all competitions while they are unbeaten in their last 19 outings since May.

Kisvárda FC vs Molde FK Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between Kisvárda and Molde, with their first encounter coming in last week’s reverse fixture, when the Norwegian side claimed a 3-0 victory.

Kisvárda FC Form Guide: W-L-D-W-W

Molde FK Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Kisvárda FC vs Molde FK Team News

Kisvárda FC

The Hungarian side head into the game with a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Molde FK

Molde will take to the pitch without the services of Eirik Andersen, who has been ruled out through an ACL injury.

Injured: Eirik Andersen

Suspended: None

Kisvárda FC vs Molde FK Predicted XI

Kisvárda FC Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Artem Odintsov; Viktor Hei, Anton Kravchenko, Dominik Kovačić, Matheus Leoni; Bogdan Melnyk, Yanis Karabelyov; Jaroslav Navrátil, Rafał Makowski, Driton Camaj; Jasmin Mešanović

Molde FK Predicted XI (3-5-2): Jakob Karlstrom; Benjamin Hansen, Eirik Haugan, Birk Risa; Martin Linnes, Magnus Grødem, Sivert Mannsverk, Emil Breivik, Kristoffer Haugen; Rafik Zekhnini, David Datro Fofana

Kisvárda FC vs Molde FK Prediction

Molde head into Thursday as one of the most in-form sides in the qualifiers, winning each of their last six games across all competitions. They are also unbeaten in 19 consecutive outings and we predict they will maintain this fine run and claim victory against the Hungarians.

Prediction: Kisvárda FC 1-2 Molde FK

