KL Klaksvik vs Ferencvaros Prediction and Betting Tips | July 11th 2023 

KL Klaksvik will host Ferencvaros in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying tie on Tuesday.

The home side booked their spot in the first round of the qualifiers by virtue of their status as current champions of the Faroe Islands league. Ferencvaros won the Hungarian NB1 to secure their spot in the qualifiers.

Klaksvik are coming into the game on the back of a routine 2-0 home win over HB Torshavn in league action last weekend. Arni Frederiksberg and Sivert Gussias scored first-half goals to inspire their team to the win.

Ferencvaros were last in competitive action when they fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Mezokovesd-zsory in league action at the end of May. They have played a series of pre-season friendlies and claimed a 3-0 win over Botosani last week.

The winner of this tie will face either Shamrock Rovers or Breidablik in the second qualifying round.

KL Klaksvik vs Ferencvaros Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Klaksvik are currently on an 11-game winning run.

Ferencvaros have lost five of their last seven away games in all competitions.

No Faroe Islands club has qualified for the group stage of a European club competition.

Seven of Ferencvaros' last nine away games in all competitions have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Klaksvik have scored at least two goals in six of their last seven competitive games.

KL Klaksvik vs Ferencvaros Prediction

Klaksvik are aiming to make history as the first Faroese club to qualify for the group stage of a European competition. They came close in 2020 but ultimately fell short in the Europa League playoff against Dundalk.

Ferencvaros, for their part, are more seasoned campaigners in Europe's biggest stages and made it to the quarterfinal of the Europa League last season. Klaksvik can also draw inspiration from their heroics last term, having claimed a memorable 3-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt at this same stage.

However, Ferencvaros have more quality and pedigree and we are backing the Hungarian champions to scale through with a comfortable win.

Prediction: Klaksvik 1-4 Ferencvaros

KL Klaksvik vs Ferencvaros Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Ferencvaros to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Bold Tip - Over 1.5 goals in the first half

