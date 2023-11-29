Kl vs Slovan Prediction and Betting Tips | November 30th 2023

Kl will welcome Slovan Bratislava to the Við Djúpumýrar for a UEFA Europa Conference League clash on Thursday (November 30th).

The home side has not been in action since suffering a 2-0 defeat away to Olimpija Ljubljana three weeks ago. David Sualehe and Mustafa Nukic scored in the dying embers of the game to guide the Slovenians to victory.

Slovan Bratislava, meanwhile, saw off Michalovce with a routine 2-0 away victory in the Slovakian Liga. David Strelec and Juraj Kucka scored first-half goals to guide their side to victory.

The Sky Blues will turn their focus back to the continent where their last game saw them share the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Lille.

The stalemate left them in second spot in Group A, having garnered seven points from four games. Klaksvik are third with four points to show for their efforts in as many games.

Kl vs Slovan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Slovan claimed a 2-1 comeback home win in the reverse fixture. The two sides were also paired in the qualifiers for the 2020-21 UEFA Champions League and Klaksvik was awarded a 3-0 victory.

Kl are unbeaten in nine successive European games at home, winning five and drawing four games in this run.

Slovan Bratislava is currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak in all competitions (six wins and one draw).

The reverse fixture was the Kl's only group-stage game to witness goals at both ends.

Aleksandar Cavric has had a hand in all five goals scored by Slovan in the group stage so far (four goals and one assist).

Four of Klaksvik's last six games in all competitions have been level at halftime.

Kl vs Slovan Prediction

Qualification in Group A is still wide open, with all four sides still having a shot at finishing in the top two. Klaksvik's chances are slim though and a defeat here would see them eliminated.

The Faroese champions have not been in domestic action since October having wrapped up their league campaign and this could affect their chances. However, they have a good home record in what is their maiden group-stage participation in a UEFA competition.

Slovan Bratislava has their destiny in their hands and knows that a win here would see them progress to at least the playoffs. We are backing the two sides to cancel each other out in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: KL 1-1 Slovan

Kl vs Slovan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals

Tip 4 - Kl to win or draw