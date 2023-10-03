Klaksvik vs Lille Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2023

Klaksvik and Lille will battle for three points in a UEFA Europa Conference League fixture on Thursday.

The hosts are coming into the game off the back of a comfortable 5-0 home win over IF Fuglaffordur in the Faroese Premier League over the weekend. Arni Frederiksberg scored a brace and provided an assist in the first half, while Johan Josephsen stepped off the bench to complete the rout.

Lille, meanwhile, saw off Le Havre with a routine 2-0 away win in Ligue 1. Edon Zhegrova's 40th-minute strike and Yoann Salmier's own goal seven minutes into the second half decided the game.

Paulo Fonseca's side will turn their focus back to the continent where they kickstarted their Conference League campaign with a 2-0 home victory over Olimpija. Klaksvik suffered a 2-1 defeat away to Slovan Bratislava.

The loss left them in third spot in Group A while Lille lead the way at the summit.

Klaksvik vs Lille Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the two sides.

Klaksvik are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run in European home encounters, winning four and drawing three.

This will be the first meeting between a French and Faroese side.

Lille's victory over Le Havre was their first away win in 10 games on the road, a run stretching back to March (six draws).

There have been goals scored in both halves in each of Lille's last four games and each of Klaksvik's last three.

Klaksvik vs Lille Prediction

Klaksvik made history as the first Faroese club to play in the group stage of a European club competition and they will relish the prospect of facing the four-time French champions.

The hosts have had to play their continental games at a different stadium, owing to their usual home ground containing just 530 people. However, Magne Hoseth's side have remained unbeaten at 'home' through five qualifying continental ties this season.

Lille were the favorites to top this group and Fonsesca's side started their campaign with a routine home win a fortnight ago. They also ended their six-month away winless streak over the weekend to put them in fine spirits for the trip to the Faroe Islands.

We are backing Lille to claim a routine win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Klaksvik 0-2 Lille

Klaksvik vs Lille Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Lille to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Over 1.5 goals