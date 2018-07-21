Know the players born on July 21

Abdul Nafie FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Stats 44 // 21 Jul 2018, 17:54 IST

Legends are born everyday. Some come into the limelight, while some still remain in the dark. This article helps you to know some football players born today, years ago. Let us also learn some interesting facts about these guys who have preferred to take the beautiful game as their career over any other job.

Ömer Toprak (29th birthday)

Toprak, a great leader

Omer Toprak is a Turkish player who plays as a centre-back for Borussia Dortmund. He has played 26 games for the BVBs in the Bundesliga.

He began his footballing career in TSB Ravensburg, and moved to FV Ravensburg in 2001. Next, he signed for SC Freiburg, where he played for six years(three in youth squad, and three in senior squad).

2011 marked the beginning of his biggest and most important career destination till now as he joined Bayer Leverkusen for a transfer fee of 3 million euros. He played 182 games and scored 7 goals for the Bundesliga club in a span of six years in throughout the league, Europa league and Champions league.

Toprak is a very strong defender who also has great leadership qualities. He is not very good in tackling and doesn't dive in often, unlike most defenders. But he is a great passer of the ball and blocks the ball with ease and concentration.

Omer has played for the German U-19 team, but later on decided to play for Turkey senior team. His only 3 appearances for Germany was at the 2008 UEFA European Under-19 Championship. He played his debut match for the Turkish national team on 15th November 2011 against Croatia in the 2012 UEFA Euro qualifying play-offs. As of now, the 29-year old centre-back has scored 2 goals from 26 matches for his country.

Current Market Value: 12 million euros

Highest Market Value: 20 million euros (Jul 2016 at Bayer Leverkusen)

Walter Montoya (25th birthday)

Rosario Central product

Walter Ivan Alexis Montoya is a less-known Argentine professional footballer who plays in the position of a central midfielder for CD Cruz Azul, a Mexican football club.

The 25-year old is an attacking minded midfielder who is very good at long shots, dribbling and short passes. He gets fouled often and gets free-kicks for his team. But he's also a very harsh player who tackles often.

Walter kicked off his career at AA Jorge Bernardo Griffa and CSyD Union Machagai. Then he joined CA Rosario's youth team in 2010. He made his first-team debut on 4th September as a substitute against Boca Juniors.

Later on 27 January 2017, Sevilla FC signed Alexis Montoya on a four and half years contract. Sampaoli won the battle for the Central youngster for a fee of 5.5 million euros, as he was also linked to a move to Argentine clubs, Riverplate and Boca Juniors. But he couldn't make his mark in the Spanish league. After one year at the Sevillistas, he was bought by Cruz Azul for a transfer fee of 5.5 million euros.

Montoya has accounted 5 goals and 5 assists to his tally from 76 matches in his footballing career.

Current Market Value : 4 million euros

Highest Market Value : 5 million euros (Feb 2017 at Sevilla FC, Jan 2018 at Cruz Azul)