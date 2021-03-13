“Knowing Ronaldo, he isn’t one to run away" - former Juventus star backs Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo's future has suddenly been cast into uncertainty following Juventus's unexpected exit from the UEFA Champions League this week. The Serie A giants crashed out of the competition in the round-of-16 phase after failing to overcome Porto.

Since then, several reports have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo's time at the club could be drawing to a close as both Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus are no longer happy with the current situation.

Some reports have linked him with a potential return to Real Madrid, while others suggest he could be on his way to the MLS. Other reports have also suggested the possibility of Juventus transferring him out in the form of a swap deal, in exchange for players who could be better suited to help the side.

🎙| @EduAguirre7:



"If Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Real Madrid, they would fill TWO Bernabeu's for his return presentation."

Amidst all the speculation, former Juventus defender Nicola Legrottaglie has thrown his weight behind Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming that the 36-year-old won't run away.

Speaking to Radio Bianconera (via Goal.com), he said:

“Knowing Cristiano, he isn’t one to run away. He will stay until he reaches his goal. He wants the Champions League and he will try at least for another year. Against Porto he performed badly, and was massacred by the critics. I think he won’t give up, as he’ll take on his responsibilities and will try to win the Champions League next year."

“There is great disappointment after the Champions League exit, and the fans have certainly suffered the negative effect as Juventus have shown that they are still at a lower level than the other big teams. The disappointment is not only due to being eliminated, but because it happened at the hands of Porto, which isn’t considered to be a great team. It must be understood why a team like Juventus would go out in the second round against Porto," he continued.

“The rest is just a part of the game, as the Champions League is different from the domestic competitions in Italy, and certainly some players did not give the support they should have given. This Juventus side cannot do without Ronaldo, and they need some solidity in the defensive phase. Several goals had been given to the opposition, therefore there’s something wrong in defence,” Legrottaglie added.

What next for Cristiano Ronaldo?

Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Real Madrid would truly be sensational

Juventus have made it clear that while they will hold discussions with Cristiano Ronaldo regarding his future. It seems that he is no longer a critical part of the club and is certainly not a key part of the rebuilding project they have in mind.

Juventus are planning to re-build the team. McKennie, Chiesa, de Ligt, Szczesny will be part of the project. There will be a discussion with Cristiano Ronaldo on his future [contract expiring in 2022]. Ramsey could leave the club. Pirlo already announced he’s staying. ⚪️⚫️ #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 11, 2021

However, Cristiano Ronaldo's extraordinary wages will make it difficult for him to find other suitors. Regardless, at this point anything is still possible and your guess is as good as ours.