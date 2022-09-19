Koge vs Juventus prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Women's Champions League 2022-23 qualifiers 

Koge will host Juventus at the Capelli Sports Stadion in the first leg of their UEFA Women's Champions League qualifier on Tuesday.

The hosts come into the game off a comfortable 4-1 home win against Kolding Women in league action on Friday. Cecilie Floe scored a first-half brace to inspire her team to a win.

Juventus, meanwhile, claimed maximum points in a hard-fought 1-0 home win over AS Roma. Valentina Cernoia scored the winner in the 53rd minute.

Koge will look to secure qualification for the group stage on the continent. In their path lies a Juventus side that saw off Racing Luxembourg and Israeli outfit Kiryat Gat in the last two rounds of the qualifiers.

Koge vs Juventus Head-to-Head

This will be the first continental meeting between the two teams. Koge are on a five-game winning run in the league as they bid to successfully defend their league crown. Juventus, meanwhile, have won four and drawn one of their five games across competitions this season.

Koge form guide (league): W-W-W-W-W

Juventus form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-W

Koge vs Juventus Team News

Koge

There are no injury or suspension concerns for the Danish champions to worry about.

Juventus Women @JuventusFCWomen



Join us in Denmark and the Juventus Official Fan Club for A special message from ur Danish duo! 🥰Join us in Denmark and the Juventus Official Fan Club for #KøgeJuve on Tuesday, kick-off at 18:00! A special message from ur Danish duo! 🥰🇩🇰Join us in Denmark and the Juventus Official Fan Club for #KøgeJuve on Tuesday, kick-off at 18:00! ⚪️⚫️ https://t.co/rFpF6RMpKh

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Juventus

The visitors also have a clean bill of health heading into the game.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Koge vs Juventus Predicted XIs

Koge (4-3-3): Bridgette Skiba (GK); Isabella Obaze, Selma Svendsen, Andrea Norheim, Emma Faerge; Beate Marcussen, Mie Jans, Sarah Jankovska; Madalyn Pokorny, Cecelie Floe, Kyra Carusa

Juventus (4-3-3): Paulin Payraud-Magnin (GK); Lisa Boattin, Cecilia Salvai, Martina Rosucci, Amanda Nilden; Valentina Cernoia, Sara Gunnarsdottir, Arianna Caruso; Lineth Beerensteyn, Cristiana Girelli, Agnese Bonfantini

Koge vs Juventus Prediction

Juventus are the favourites to secure qualification for the group stage, but they will leave no stone unturned to overcome Koge.

The Danish team have enough quality to spring an upset against last season's quarterfinalists. Juventus' narrow elimination against mighty Lyon last season highlights the progress made by Le Bianconere.

Joe Montemurro's side have built momentum coming into this game and are likely to start the game quickly. Koge have nothing to lose, so Soren Randa-Boldt might deploy his team in a compact manner. However, Juventus should stamp their authority and eke out a comfortable win.

Prediction: Koge 0-3 Juventus

Paul Merson has predicted Brentford vs Arsenal and other Premier League GW 8 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far