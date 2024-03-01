Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | March 3rd 2024

In a clash between teams from opposite ends of the league table, 16th-placed Koln will entertain league leaders Bayer Leverkusen at the RheinEnergieStadion in the Bundesliga on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last three league outings and were held to a 1-1 draw away at Stuttgart last week. Eric Martel equalized just nine minutes after Enzo Millot broke the deadlock in the 53rd minute to give Stuttgart the lead.

The visitors registered a historic 2-1 win over Mainz last week, as they set a new Bundesliga record, going undefeated in 23 consecutive league games. Granit Xhaka opened the scoring in the third minute, and Mainz responded almost instantly as Dominik Kohr leveled the score in the seventh minute.

Robert Andrich bagged the match-winner in the 68th minute, as he opened his goalscoring account for the campaign on a special occasion as Florian Wirtz picked up his 10th assist of the season.

Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Rheinland rivals have crossed paths 90 times in all competitions. The visitors have the upper hand in the head-to-head record with 35 wins. The hosts are not far behind with 25 wins, and as many as 30 games have ended in draws.

They have been evenly matched in their last five league meetings, with two wins apiece for each side and one game ending in a draw.

Bayer Leverkusen recorded a comfortable 3-0 home win in the reverse fixture, their first home win in this fixture after two seasons.

Koln have just one win in their last seven home games in the Bundesliga. They have failed to score in four games in that period.

The visitors have the best defensive record in the Bundesliga this season, conceding 16 goals. On the flip side, the hosts have the worst goalscoring record, scoring 16 goals in 23 games.

Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

The Billy Goats have been in poor form recently, with just one win in their last 10 league outings. They have suffered five losses in that period and have failed to find the back of the net five times as well. They are winless in their last three home meetings against the visitors, suffering two losses, and might struggle here.

Top scorer Davie Selke is back in training and faces a late fitness test ahead of this crucial clash. Timo Hübers is also fit to feature in this match but will likely start from the bench.

Die Werkself made Bundesliga history last week and will look to extend that unbeaten run even further. They have won 12 of their last 13 away games in all competitions, keeping six clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

Xabi Alonso's men meet Qarabag in the UEFA Europa League next Thursday, so a couple of changes in their starting XI from their win over Mainz are expected here. Exequiel Palacios is back from a brief injury spell and should start from the bench.

Considering the contrast in form between the two teams and Koln's poor goalscoring record in recent home games, we back Leverkusen to register a comfortable win and the odds of a clean sheet also look good.

Prediction: Koln 0-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Koln vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Bayer Leverkusen to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Wirtz to score or assist any time - Yes

