Koln vs Bayern Munich Prediction and Betting Tips | 24th November 2023

Koln are set to play Bayern Munich at the RheinEnergieStadion on Friday in the Bundesliga.

Koln come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Bochum in their most recent league game. A first-half goal from attacker Lukas Daschner for Bochum was cancelled out by a second-half goal from forward Davie Selke for Koln.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Heidenheim 4-2 in their most recent league game. A first-half brace from English striker Harry Kane and second-half goals from Portuguese left-back Raphael Guerreiro and Cameroon international Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting sealed the deal for Bayern Munich. Forward Tim Kleindienst and winger Jan-Niklas Beste scored the goals for Heidenheim.

Koln vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

In 24 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich have won 16 games, lost three and drawn five.

Attacker Davie Selke has scored three goals in nine league starts for Koln this season.

Forward Luca Waldschmidt has scored two goals in eight league starts for Koln this season.

English striker Harry Kane has managed 22 goal contributions in 11 league starts for Bayern Munich this season.

French winger Kingsley Coman has managed six goal contributions in nine league starts for Bayern Munich this season.

Koln vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Koln are currently 17th in the league, two points behind 15th-placed Darmstadt. They have lost seven of their first 11 league games, and have won only one. Attacker Davie Selke and Austrian midfielder Florian Kainz have both scored three goals in the league, but Koln have only scored nine goals in total in the league so far.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league, two points behind league leaders Bayer Leverkusen. Harry Kane has enjoyed a sensational start to his Bayern Munich career since joining the club for €95 million, and the 30-year old seems to be enjoying his spell in Germany.

Another attacker who has stood out is Leroy Sane. The 27-year old has managed 14 goal contributions in the league so far, and his form has been such that he has been linked with a return to Manchester City, while Liverpool are reportedly circling as well.

Bayern Munich will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Koln 0-4 Bayern Munich

Koln vs Bayern Munich Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result- Bayern Munich

Tip 2: game to have over / under 2.5 goals- over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Bayern Munich to keep a clean sheet- yes