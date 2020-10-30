Koln vs Bayern Munich prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Koln are set to play hosts to Bayern Munich at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday in their next Bundesliga game.

Markus Gisdol's Koln come into this game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Stuttgart last Saturday at the Mercedes-Benz Arena in the Bundesliga.

An early first-half goal from young Belgian midfielder Orel Mangala for Stuttgart was cancelled out by a penalty from Sweden international Sebastian Andersson for Koln.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, beat Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow 2-1 on Tuesday in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League.

Goals from Germany internationals Leon Goretzka and Joshua Kimmich secured three points for Hansi Flick's men. Russian midfielder Anton Miranchuk scored the consolation goal for Lokomotiv Moscow.

Koln vs Bayern Munich Head-to-Head

In 19 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Bayern Munich hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost two and drawn five.

The two clubs last faced each other in February this year, with Bayern Munich thrashing Koln 4-1.

A brace from German winger Serge Gnabry and goals from star striker Robert Lewandowski and France international Kingsley Coman secured victory for the Bavarians. Striker Mark Uth scored the consolation goal for Koln.

Koln form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-D-D

Bayern Munich form guide in the Bundesliga: W-L-W-W-W

Koln vs Bayern Munich Team News

Koln manager Markus Gisdol will be unable to select Austria international Florian Kainz and captain and left-back Jonas Hector, who are out injured. Young defender Robert Voloder recently tested positive for coronavirus, and will be unavailable.

Injured: Florian Kainz, Jonas Hector

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Robert Voloder

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be without Canada international Alphonso Davies as well as young centre-back Tanguy Nianzou, who are both injured. French midfielder Corentin Tolisso is suspended.

Injured: Alphonso Davies, Tanguy Nianzou

Doutbful: None

Suspended: Corentin Tolisso

Koln vs Bayern Munich Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-3-3): Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Jannes Horn, Ondrej Duda, Ellyes Skhiri, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Marius Wolf, Anthony Modeste, Ismail Jakobs

Bayern Munich Predicted XI (4-3-3): Manuel Neuer, Bouna Sarr, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez, Leon Goretzka, Joshua Kimmich, Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sane

Koln vs Bayern Munich Prediction

Koln have been struggling this season, and are yet to win in the league. The absence of Germany international Jonas Hector could prove to be crucial, and players like Anthony Modeste will have to step up.

Bayern Munich, on the other hand, look to be in top form. The Bavarians won the treble last season, and will once again be the favourites to win the Bundesliga title. The return of winger Leroy Sane is another boost to an already exceptional attack.

Bayern Munich are in fine form, and should be able to beat Koln comfortably on Saturday.

Prediction: Koln 0-3 Bayern Munich