Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2021-22

The Bundesliga returns this weekend and will see Koln host Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday evening in the 23rd game week of the German top-flight.

Koln were beaten 3-1 by the recently rejuvenated RB Leipzig in their last game. Despite limiting the opponents to just six shots all game, the Billy Goats could not match the clinical finishing of RB Leipzig and ultimately fell to defeat.

Koln sit eighth in the Bundesliga table with 32 points from 22 games. They will be looking to return to winning ways this weekend as they continue their tight battle for European football.

Like their hosts, Eintracht Frankfurt suffered defeat in their last game, losing 2-0 to Wolfsburg. It was a particularly tough day at the office for centre-back Martin Hinteregger as he was culpable for both goal concessions which ultimately sealed the visitors' third loss in five games.

Eintracht Frankfurt sit 10th in the league table, one point behind their weekend hosts, and will be looking to leapfrog them in the table with a win on Saturday.

Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head

There have been 30 meetings between Koln and Eintracht Frankfurt. The hosts have won 12 of those games, while the visitors have won two fewer. There have been eight draws between the two teams.

The two teams last faced off in a Bundesliga clash earlier this season which ended 1-1.

Koln Form Guide: L-W-D-L-W

Eintracht Frankfurt Form Guide: L-W-L-D-L

Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Koln

Goalkeeper Marvin Schwäbe tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Saturday’s game as a result. Jannes Horn and Kingsley Schindler are both recovering from knocks and are doubtful for the weekend clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jannes Horn, Kingsley Schindler

COVID-19: Marvin Schwäbe

Suspended: None

Eintracht Frankfurt

Ragnar Ache and Diant Ramaj have both been ruled out of the weekend clash with injuries. Goncalo Paciencia has an issue with his thigh and may not be available to play.

Injured: Ragnar Ache, Diant Ramaj

Doubtful: Goncalo Paciencia

Suspended: None

Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Timo Horn (GK); Benno Schmitz, Luca Kilian, Timo Hübers, Jonas Hector; Ellyes Skhiri; Dejan Ljubicic, Ondrej Duda, Florian Kainz; Anthony Modeste, Mark Uth

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Kevin Trapp GK); Tuta, Martin Hinteregger, Evan N'Dicka; Danny Da Costa, Djibril Sow, Kristijan Jakic, Filip Kostic; Jesper Lindstrom, Daichi Kamada; Rafael Santos Borre

Koln vs Eintracht Frankfurt Prediction

Koln have won just one of their last five games across all competitions, losing three of those games.

Eintracht Frankfurt have also won just one of their last five games. They have, however, lost just one of their last eight games on the road across all competitions after could just nick a win on Saturday.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 Eintracht Frankfurt

Edited by Manas Mitul