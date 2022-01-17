Koln vs Hamburg prediction, preview, team news and more | DFB-Pokal 2021-22

Domestic football continues in Germany this week in the form of the DFB-Pokal, with Koln hosting Hamburg on Tuesday evening.

Koln started their cup run against Carl Zeiss Jena back in August last year, beating the fourth-tier side on penalties after the game ended 1-1 in normal time.

The Billy Goats then faced Stuttgart in the second round, winning 2-0 via a second-half brace from Anthony Modeste.

The hosts were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season as they were beaten on penalties by Jahn Regensburg. They will therefore be hoping for better luck this time around.

Hamburg beat Eintracht Braunschweig 2-1 in their first DFB-Pokal game of the season. They then locked horns with fellow 2. Bundesliga side Nurnberg in the second round, beating the Old Masters on penalties.

Hamburg have already made it further than they did in the last two editions of the cup competition and will be looking to extend their run in the competition with a win on Tuesday.

Koln vs Hamburg Head-to-Head

Tuesday's game will mark the 30th meeting between Koln and Hamburg. The hosts have won nine of their previous meetings while the visitors have won 15 times. There have been five draws between the two sides.

The two sides met last in a league clash back in 2019, with the game ending 1-1.

Koln Form Guide (All Competitions): L-W-W-W-L

Hamburg Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-W-L-W

Koln vs Hamburg Team News

Koln

Matthias Kobbing is injured while Timo Horn and Jorge Mere are both recovering from illnesses and may not be available to play. Ellyes Skhiri is away with Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and is unavailable.

Injured: Matthias Kobbing

Doubtful: Timo Horn, Jorge Mere

Unavailable: Ellyes Skhiri

Suspended: None

Hamburg

Tim Leibold, Felix Paschke, Anssi Suhonen and Josha Vagnoman are all injured and have been ruled out of Tuesday's game. Stephan Ambrosius and Maximilian Rohr are both doubts for the game due to fitness concerns.

Injured: Tim Leibold, Felix Paschke, Anssi Suhonen, Josha Vagnoman

Doubtful: Stephan Ambrosius, Maximilian Rohr

Suspended: None

Koln vs Hamburg Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwabe; Jonas Hector, Luca Kilian, Timo Hubers, Benno Schmitz; Salih Ozcan; Florian Kainz, Ondrej Duda, Louis Schaub; Mark Uth, Anthony Modeste

Hamburg Predicted XI (4-3-3): Daniel Heuer Fernandes; Jan Gyamerah, Bastian Schonlau, Mario Vuskovic, Moritz Heyer; David Kinsombi, Jonas Meffert, Ludovit Reis; Faride Alidou, Robert Glatzel, Sonny Kittel

Koln vs Hamburg Prediction

Koln were beaten 4-0 by Bayern Munich in their last game, ending a three-game winning streak and marking just their second defeat in nine games.

Hamburg are performing well in the 2. Bundesliga this season. They have lost just one of their last 17 games across all competitions but have picked up nine draws in that period. The visitors' cup run may come to an end this week.

Also Read Article Continues below

Prediction: Koln 2-1 Hamburg

Edited by Peter P