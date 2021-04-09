Koln vs Mainz prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Koln welcome Mainz to the RheinEnergieStadion in Bundesliga action on Sunday.

The hosts and visitors are separated by just one spot in the league standings with Mainz at the 15th place with 25 points while Koln are in the relegation play-off spot with 23 points.

The hosts are winless in their last seven games and suffered their fifth defeat since February 14th in their previous outing to Wolfsburg. The visitors played out a 1-1 draw against Arminia last week after two back-to-back wins.

Koln vs Mainz Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 31 times across all competitions. They have been evenly matched in their encounters so far, with 12 wins for the hosts and 11 for Die Nullfünfer.

Eight games have ended in a draw. Die Geißböcke have not lost a home game against Mainz since 2003 and could make it 10 in a row if they avoid a loss here on Sunday.

They last met in the reverse fixture earlier this season at the Opel Arena in December. Koln recorded a narrow 1-0 win, thanks to Elvis Rexhbecaj's second-half winner.

Koln form guide in Bundesliga: L-D-L-D-L

Mainz form guide in Bundesliga: D-W-W-D-L

Koln vs Mainz Team News

Koln

For the hosts, Jan Thielmann is the only injury concern for this home game. The 18-year-old defender is said to be recovering from a muscular problem.

Sebastiaan Bornauw has resumed full training and could mark his return to the starting XI in this fixture.

🎙 Gisdol on the return of Kainz and Andersson: It's good that we have more options and with that more quality. Sebastiaan Bornauw should probably be part of the squad again. #KOEM05 #effzeh — 1. FC Cologne (@fckoeln_en) April 9, 2021

Injured: Jan Thielmann

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mainz

Luca Kilian has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign on account of a thigh injury. Paul Nebel picked up a foot injury against Stuttgart and won't feature in this game.

Daniel Brosinski and Danny da Costa were both injured in the 1-1 draw with Arminia and are doubts for this relegation battle.

Injured: Luca Kilian, Paul Nebel

Doubtful: Daniel Brosinski, Danny da Costa

Suspended: None

Koln vs Mainz Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-4-2): Timo Horn; Kingsley Ehizibue, Jorge Mere, Rafael Czichos, Noah Katterbach; Marius Wolf, Jonas Hector, Ellyes Skhiri, Max Mayer; Ondrej Duda, Dominick Draxler

Mainz Predicted XI (3-5-2): Robin Zentner; Jeremiah St. Juste, Stefan Bell, Moussa Niakhate; Danny Da Costa, Leandro Barreiro, Dominik Kohr, Phillip Mwene, Jean-Paul Boetius; Robin Quaison; Robert Glatzel

Koln vs Mainz Prediction

Both clubs have endured similar results at both ends of the pitch. Mainz have scored 27 goals so far while Koln have 25. Mainz have conceded 46 while Koln have let in 47 goals.

Given their recent form, the visitors look like the clear favorites but they are winless at Sunday's venue since 2003, so a draw looks like the most likely outcome.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Mainz.