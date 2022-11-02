Koln vs Nice Prediction and Betting Tips | November 3rd 2022

Koln will entertain Nice at the RheinEnergieStadion in their final UEFA Europa Conference League group-stage game on Thursday.

Three teams in Group D are in contention to book a direct spot in the round of 16 as Nice and Partizan have eight points each and Koln have six points to their name. Last-placed Slovaco have been eliminated from the competition.

Koln returned to winning ways in the competition last week, with substitute Ondrej Duda scoring an 82nd-minute penalty in a 1-0 away win over Slovaco. Nice recorded their second win in three games as goals from Nicolas Pépé and Mario Lemina helped them to a crucial 2-1 win over Partizan.

Koln played out a 1-1 draw against Hoffenheim in their previous Bundesliga game and recorded a 2-1 win over Lorient in Ligue 1 on Sunday. This is a must-win game for both teams and should make for an interesting watch.

Koln vs Nice Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the fourth meeting between the two teams across all competitions. The head-to-head record is perfectly even at the moment, with a win apiece for both teams and one game ending in a draw.

The reverse fixture at Allianz Riviera in September ended in a 1-1 draw as Andy Delort equalized for Nice after Steffen Tigges gave Koln an early lead in the campaign opener.

Both teams have scored six goals in five games in the Conference League but Nice have a slightly better defensive record, conceding five goals against the six let in by the hosts.

Three of Koln's last five games across all competitions have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Nice are undefeated in their last four games across all competitions with two games ending in 1-1 draws and two games ending in 2-1 wins.

Koln vs Nice Prediction

Die Geißböcke have struggled a bit in their recent games, losing four of their last seven encounters. However, they are undefeated in their last two games but have scored just one goal apiece in these games.

1. FC Cologne @fckoeln_en



Florian Dietz has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.



We're with you every step of the way, Flo! #effzeh fc.de/en/fc-info/new… Not the news we wanted...Florian Dietz has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.We're with you every step of the way, Flo! Not the news we wanted...Florian Dietz has suffered an ACL injury and will be out for the foreseeable future.We're with you every step of the way, Flo! 💪 #effzeh fc.de/en/fc-info/new…

Les Aiglons have suffered just one defeat in their last seven away games and should be able to put in a solid performance in this game. Their last four defeats and last four wins across all competitions were decided by one-goal margins, so we expect this game to also be closely contested.

With that in mind, a low-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Nice

Koln vs Nice Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Koln to score first - Yes

Tip 5: Nicolas Pépé to score any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes