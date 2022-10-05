Koln vs Partizan Prediction and Betting Tips | October 6, 2022

Koln will welcome Partizan to the RheinEnergieStadion in Cologne in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday (October 6).

Both teams have enjoyed an unbeaten start to their campaign, with Partizan playing out consecutive draws. They opened their campaign with a 3-3 draw against Slovaco before playing out a 1-1 stalemate at home toNice. Koln, meanwhile, drew 1-1 with Nice in their campaign opener before beating Slovaco 4-2.

Koln resumed their Bundesliga campaign after the international break with an impressive 3-2 home win over Borussia Dortmund. They were one goal down in the first half but scored three times in the second to secure all three points.

Partizan, meanwhile, returned to Serbian SuperLiga action on Sunday with a 4-1 win over Vojvodina. They will now look to record their first win in the Conference League.

Koln vs Partizan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the third meeting between the two teams across competitions. The previous two meetings took place in the Round of 16 of the 1974-75 edition of the erstwhile UEFA Cup.

Each team recorded a home win in their two previous clashes, with Koln winning 5-1 at home.

Koln have scored five goals in two games, the third best-attacking record in the competition.Partizan have four goals and onceded four goals, the third worst-defensive record in the competition.

Partizan are one of the most in-form teams in the competition and are unbeaten in their last 12 games across competitions.

Koln have won two straight games home, scoring seven goals and conceding four. Partizan have three wins in their last four away outings.

Koln vs Partizan Prediction

The Billy Goats have won consecutive games at home and are unlikely to suffer a loss here. Partizan are also on a good run across competitions, so a defeat for them seems unlikely too.

1. FC Cologne @fckoeln_en



Curled into the bottom corner with pin-point perfection! 🤍 #effzeh What a goal from our DejoCurled into the bottom corner with pin-point perfection! What a goal from our Dejo 😍Curled into the bottom corner with pin-point perfection! ❤️🤍 #effzeh https://t.co/z0YAKuSeLv

Both teams enjoyed prolific outings in their first game since the international break over the weekend, so a high-scoring draw could ensue.

Prediction: Koln 2-2 Partizan

Koln vs Partizan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Florian Kainz to score or assist any time - Yes

Poll : 0 votes