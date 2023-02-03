Koln vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | February 4th 2023

Koln will host RB Leipzig at the RheinEnergieStadion on Saturday in another round of the 2022-23 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have had mixed results this season but continue to push for the top half of the table. They played out a goalless draw against last-placed Schalke in their last league outing and could have no complaints after struggling to create any tangible chances to get on the scoresheet.

Koln sit 12th in the league table with 22 points from 18 games and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, are enjoying a good run of form at the moment and look set to make a title charge in the second half of the season. They picked up a 2-1 win over Stuttgart in their last Bundesliga game, with Dominik Szoboszlai scoring two spectacular goals in either half.

The visitors have picked up 35 points from 18 games this season and now sit third in the Bundesliga standings. They will look to continue their good run of form when they play this weekend.

Koln vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 11 meetings between Koln and Leipzig. The hosts have won just two of those games while the visitors have won five times.

There have been four draws between the two sides, including their most recent matchup, which ended 2-2.

The visitors are undefeated in their last three games in this fixture.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

Four of the Billy Goats' five league wins this season have come on home turf.

All three of the Red Bulls' league defeats this season have come on the road.

Leipzig are the second-highest scoring side in the German top-flight this season, with their goal tally of 39 only bettered by league leaders Bayern Munich (52).

Koln vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Koln are on a run of back-to-back draws and have won just one of their last eight Bundesliga matches. They have, however, lost just one of their last five home games and will hope to maximize their home advantage this weekend.

Leipzig have won their last three games on the bounce and have not lost a game of football since mid-September last year. They are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Koln 1-2 RB Leipzig

Koln vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Eight of the last 10 matches between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in nine of their last 10 matchups)

Poll : 0 votes