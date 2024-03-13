Koln vs RB Leipzig Prediction and Betting Tips | March 15th 2024

Koln will host RB Leipzig at the RheinEnergieStadion on Friday in another round of the 2023-24 Bundesliga campaign.

The home side have struggled to impress this season and are currently fighting to stay in the German top-flight. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their last match, with 19-year-old Damion Downs coming off the bench to level the scores for the Billy Goats with his first-ever professional goal.

Koln sit 16th in the league table with 18 points from 25 matches. They are five points above Darmstadt and will be looking to widen that gap this weekend.

RB Leipzig are enjoying a solid run of results in the league at the moment and are now pushing for the UEFA Champions League spots. They picked up a comfortable 2-0 win over last-placed Darmstadt last time out, taking the lead in the first half via an own goal before Christoph Baumgartner doubled their advantage early in the second half.

The visitors sit fifth in the table with 46 points picked up so far and will be looking to add to that tally when they play on Friday.

Koln vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 13 meetings between Koln and Leipzig. The hosts have won two of those games while the visitors have won six times. There have been five draws between the two teams.

The visitors are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts have managed just one clean sheet in their last 12 league games.

The Billy Goats are the lowest-scoring side in the German top-flight this season with a goal tally of just 19.

Five of Leipzig's seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Koln vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Koln are on a five-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 12 matches. They have lost three of their last four home matches and could struggle here.

Leipzig, meanwhile, have won two of their last three games. They have had their struggles on the road of late but should have more than enough to come out on top this weekend.

Prediction: Koln 1-3 RB Leipzig

Koln vs RB Leipzig Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leipzig to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in four of their last six matchups)