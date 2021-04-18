Koln vs RB Leipzig prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21

Koln are set to play host to RB Leipzig at the RheinEnergieStadion on Tuesday for their latest Bundesliga game.

Koln come into this game on the back of a 3-0 loss to Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena yesterday. A brace from Jamaican winger Leon Bailey and a goal from French winger Moussa Diaby ensured victory for Bayer Leverkusen.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, drew 0-0 against Sebastian Hoeness' Hoffenheim yesterday at the Red Bull Arena. Hoffenheim did not register a shot on target, but managed to stop the likes of Yussuf Poulsen, Alexander Sorloth and Emil Forsberg from scoring.

Koln vs RB Leipzig Head-to-Head

In seven head-to-head encounters between the two sides, RB Leipzig hold the clear advantage. They have won four games, lost one and drawn two.

The two clubs last faced each other last year in the Bundesliga, with the game ending in a 0-0 draw. RB Leipzig boasted the lion's share of possession and more shots on target, but were unable to find the net against Koln.

Koln form guide in the Bundesliga: L-L-L-D-L

RB Leipzig form guide in the Bundesliga: D-W-L-W-D

Koln vs RB Leipzig Team News

Koln

Koln will be without German left-back Ismail Jakobs, while there are doubts over the availability of Swedish attacker Sebastian Andersson and young winger Jan Thielmann. Other than that there are no known issues and manager Friedhelm Funkel is expected to have a fully fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Ismail Jakobs

Doubtful: Jan Thielmann, Sebastian Andersson

Suspended: None

RB Leipzig

Meanwhile, RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann will be unable to call upon the services of young Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai and Austria international Konrad Laimer, while there are doubts over the availability of Dutch forward Justin Kluivert.

Injured: Konrad Laimer, Dominik Szoboszlai

Doubtful: Justin Kluivert

Suspended: None

Koln vs RB Leipzig Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Timo Horn, Kingsley Ehizibue, Sebastiaan Bornauw, Rafael Czichos, Jannes Horn, Ellyes Skhiri, Jonas Hector, Marius Wolf, Max Meyer, Elvis Rexhbecaj, Emmanuel Dennis

RB Leipzig Predicted XI (3-5-2): Peter Gulacsi, Willi Orban, Ibrahima Konate, Dayot Upamecano, Nordi Mukiele, Dani Olmo, Tyler Adams, Marcel Sabitzer, Angelino, Yussuf Poulsen, Emil Forsberg

Liverpool are still working to reach an agreement with Ibrahima Konaté. He’s one of the ‘top targets’ in the list and #LFC will be offering a five-years contract. Not done or agreed, as of today. RB Leipzig will only sell Konaté if the full release clase will be paid. 🔴 #LFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2021

Koln vs RB Leipzig Prediction

Koln are currently 17th in the Bundesliga table, three points behind 16th-placed Hertha Berlin who have played a game less. The club recently appointed Friedhelm Funkel as their new manager, and will hope that his appointment rejuvenates the squad.

RB Leipzig, on the other hand, are 2nd in the league table, seven points behind league leaders Bayern Munich. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich job, with Hansi Flick looking likely to leave the Bavarians in the summer and become the manager of the Germany national team.

Julian Nagelsmann: “There were no talks and there are no talks between me and Bayern Munich. Same for my agents”. 🔴 #Bayern #RBLeipzig @rb_fans — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 14, 2021

Koln are struggling and RB Leipzig will be the favourites to win this game.

Prediction: Koln 0-2 RB Leipzig

