Koln vs Slovacko prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022–23

Koln will host Slovacko at the RheinEnergieStadion on Thursday evening in their second group game of the 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League campaign.

The Billy Goats have had mixed results this season and had to settle for a point in their opening continental game last week. They played out a 1-1 draw against OGC Nice, with Steffen Tigges scoring the opener with his maiden goal for the club before they were pegged back in the second half.

Koln were beaten 1-0 by Union Berlin in their last outing and will be hoping they can find better luck on the continental stage this week.

Slovacko also had to settle for a point in their opening game last week as they played out a 3-3 draw against 10-man Partizan. A quickfire treble from their Serbian opposition in the second half saw Slovacko's two-goal lead get extinguished before Libor Kozak scored a late equalizer.

The visitors have struggled for form of late and will be looking to pick up their first win of the UEFA Europa Conference League this Thursday.

Koln vs Slovacko Head-to-Head

Thursday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between Koln and Slovacko. The visitors have had two previous matchups against German opposition, facing Wolfsburg in a two-legged UEFA Intertoto Cup tie in 2003 and losing 3-0 on aggregate.

Koln Form Guide (All Competitions): L-D-W-D-W

Slovacko Form Guide (All Competitions): D-D-D-L-L

Koln vs Slovacko Team News

Koln

The home side have a rather lengthy injury list ahead of their midweek clash including Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios, Julian Chabot, Mathias Olesen and Sebastian Andersson.

Injured: Mark Uth, Dimitris Limnios, Julian Chabot, Mathias Olesen, Sebastian Andersson

Doubtful: Benno Schmitz

Suspended: None

Slovacko

Manager Martin Svedik has no injury or suspension concerns ahead of their midweek clash.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Koln vs Slovacko Predicted XI

Koln Predicted XI (4-1-3-2): Marvin Schwabe; Jonas Hector, Timo Hubers, Luca Kilian, Kingsley Schindler; Ellyes Skhiri; Florian Kainz, Ondrej Duda, Dejan Ljubicic; Jan Thielmann, Steffen Tigges

Slovacko Predicted XI (4-4-2): Filip Nguyen; Jan Kalabiska, Stanislav Hofmann, Michal Kadlec, Petr Reinberk; Milan Petrzela, Vlastimil Danicek, Marek Havlik, Daniel Holzer; Libor Kozak, Ondrej Mihalik

Koln vs Slovacko Prediction

Koln are on a run of back-to-back winless outings but have lost just one of their last six games across all competitions. They are, however, winless in their last three games on home turf and could struggle here.

Slovacko have drawn their last three games on the bounce and are winless in their last five. Neither side are in encouraging form and they could share the spoils this week.

Prediction: Koln 1-1 Slovacko

