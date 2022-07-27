Konyaspor vs BATE Borisov prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Konyaspor and BATE Borisov will lock horns in the second leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League second round qualifier at the Konya Buyuksehir Arena on Thursday.

The hosts face the daunting task of overturning a three-goal deficit after suffering a 3-0 defeat in last week’s first leg.

Konyaspor have a foot in the third qualifying round of the Conference League, with their commanding win. That followed a decent pre-season campaign, where they picked up a win, draw and loss in three pre-season friendlies.

The Turkish Super Lig side head into Thursday unbeaten in all but one of their last nine home games across competitions, claiming six wins.

Meanwhile, Borisov have failed to taste victory in their last four outings, stretching back to a 4-0 win over Slutsk in June.

They are also winless in their last three games in the Belarusian top flight, where they sit atop the league standings with 29 points from 15 games. However, Borisov are unbeaten in eight away games, claiming four wins, since a 2-1 loss at Neman Grodno in the Belarus Cup in April.

Konyaspor vs BATE Borisov Head-To-Head

This will be the second encounter between the two teams, with their first clash coming in last week’s first leg, where the Turkish side cruised to a dominant win.

Konyaspor Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-W-D.

BATE Borisov Form Guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-W.

Konyaspor vs BATE Borisov Team News

Konyaspor

Konyaspor head into the game with an injury free squad. However, 23-year-old midfielder Ugurcan Yazgili will sit out Thursday’s game after receiving his marching orders in the first leg.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Ugurcan Yazgili.

Unavailable: None.

BATE Borisov

The Belarus outfit boast a clean bill of health and no suspension concerns, giving manager Aleksandr Mikhaylov the luxury of a full strength squad at his disposal.

FC BATE Borisov @FCBATE Тренировка команды с комментариями нашего полузащитника Влада Малькевича и помощника главного тренера Сергея Зеневича



youtu.be/97jn9b1cFUs Тренировка команды с комментариями нашего полузащитника Влада Малькевича и помощника главного тренера Сергея Зеневича 💪 Тренировка команды с комментариями нашего полузащитника Влада Малькевича и помощника главного тренера Сергея Зеневича➡️ youtu.be/97jn9b1cFUs

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Konyaspor vs BATE Borisov Predicted XIs

Konyaspor (4-2-3-1): Ibrahim Sehic; Ahmet Oguz, Kahraman Demirtas, Francisco Calvo, Guilherme Haubert Sitya; Amir Hadziahmetovic, Soner Dikmen; Konrad Michalak, Endri Cekici; Zymer Bytyqi; Sokol Cikalleshi.

BATE Borisov (3-4-4): Andrey Kudravets; Danila Nechaev, Jakov Filipovic, Maksim Bordachev; Dmitry Bessmertniy, Stanislav Dragun, Valeri Bocherov, Vladislav Malkevich; Ilya Vasilevich, Nemanja Milić, Valeri Gromyko.

Konyaspor vs BATE Borisov Prediction

Konyaspor head into the game in pole position to make it through to the next round after a comfortable win in the first leg. The three-goal deficit could be insurmountable for Borisov, especially away from home. Konyaspor are expected to win the second leg too.

Prediction: Konyaspor 2-1 BATE Borisov.

