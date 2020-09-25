Konyaspor vs Besiktas prediction, preview, team news and more | Super Lig 2020-21

Konyaspor are set to host Besiktas at the Konya Buyuksehir Belediye Stadium on Sunday in their next Super Lig fixture.

Konyaspor come into this game on the back of a 0-0 draw against Genclerbirligi last Saturday at the Eryaman Stadium. A drab encounter resulted in a combined two shots on target, with this being Konyaspor's first game of the season.

Besiktas, on the other hand, drew 1-1 against Antalyaspor last Saturday at the Vodafone Park. A goal from Canada international Cyle Larin for Besiktas in the first half was cancelled out by a strike from young Turkish winger Gokdeniz Bayrakdar for Antalyaspor in the second half to share the spoils.

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Head-to-Head

In 25 previous encounters between the two sides, Besiktas hold the clear advantage. They have won 12 games, lost five and drawn eight.

Their most recent match was in June, when Besiktas beat Konyaspor 3-0. Goals from veteran striker Burak Yilmaz, Mali international Abdoulay Diaby and Dutch forward Jeremain Lens sealed the deal for Besiktas. To add insult to injury, Konyaspor had midfielder Amir Hadziahmetovic sent off in the first half.

Konyaspor form guide in the Super Lig: D

Besiktas form guide in the Super Lig: W-D

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Team News

Konyaspor have a couple of injury worries. Turkish defender Volkan Findikli and utility man Alper Uludag are both out. Other than that, manager Ismail Kartal is expected to have a fully-fit squad at his disposal.

Injured: Volkan Findikli, Alper Uludag

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Meanwhile, Besiktas will be without French winger Georges-Kevin Nkoudou and Turkish international Oguzhan Ozyakup, who are both out due to injuries.

Injured: Georges-Kevin Nkoudou, Oguzhan Ozyakup

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Predicted XI

Konyaspor Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ibrahim Sehic, Nejc Skubic, Ugur Demirok, Marin Anicic, Guilherme, Marko Jevtovic, Amir Hadziahmetovic, Farouk Miya, Levan Shengelia, Sokol Cikalleshi, Omer Ali Sahiner

Besiktas Predicted XI (4-3-3): Ersin Destanoglu, Necip Uysal, Domagoj Vida, Welinton, Fabrice N'Sakala, Atiba Hutchinson, Dorukhan Tokoz, Bernard Mensah, Ajdin Hasic, Cyle Larin, Tyler Boyd

Konyaspor vs Besiktas Prediction

Konyaspor were not at their very best against Genclerbirligi in their first game of the season. The likes of Albania international Sokol Cikalleshi and Omer Ali Sahiner will have to shine if they are to trouble Besiktas.

Besiktas, on the other hand, have striker Cyle Larin and USA international Tyler Boyd leading the line. Captain and veteran midfielder Atiba Hutchinson could prove to be a key player in this match.

Besiktas finished third last season, and will look to improve on that this time around. They should be able to edge past Konyaspor.

Prediction: Konyaspor 0-1 Besiktas

