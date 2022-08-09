Konyaspor vs Vaduz prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League Qualifiers 2022-23

Konyaspor will host Vaduz at the Konya Metropolitan Municipality Stadium in Konya, Turkey, on Thursday in the second leg of their 2022-23 UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round.

The two teams played out a 1-1 draw in Liechtenstein last week. Muhammet Demir scoring the equaliser in the 88th minute to cancel out Franklin Sasere's 72nd-minute opener for Vaduz. However, the Anatolian Eagles were dominant in the game, mustering 23 attempts at goal and having 15 corner kicks.

With a little more cutting edge, Konyaspor would've had this tie in the bag, but the fixture instead hangs in the balance. This result was later followed by a goalless stalemate with Ankaragucu in the Turkish Super Lig, with Ilhan Palut's side once again leaving their shooting boots at home.

Vaduz, meanwhile, had somehow weathered the storm and were close to sealing an upset. However, Konyaspor's goal was coming, and it could've been much worse for them. The Fürstenverein's week went from bad to worse following a late 3-2 loss to Bellinzona in the Swiss Challenge League on Sunday.

Konyaspor vs Vaduz Head-To-Head

Konyaspor and Vaduz clashed for the first time last weekend, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

Konyaspor Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W.

Vaduz Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-D-D-W.

Konyaspor vs Vaduz Team News

Konyaspor

Ahmet Karademir is out with a muscle injury, while Ogulcan Ulgun has a torn miniscus. Manager Ilhan Palut could field the same lineup on Thursday as he did last week in Liechtenstein but with one exception. Sokol Cikalleshi returns from his suspension and should slot right back into the XI up front.

Injured: Ahmet Karademir, Ogulcan Ulgun, Domagoj Pavicic, Endre Cekici.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Vaduz

Anthony Goelzer and Lars Traber are struggling with injury and will miss this game.

Injured: Anthony Goelzer, Lars Traber.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Konyaspor vs Vaduz Predicted XIs

Konyaspor (4-2-3-1): Ibrahim Sehic; Ahmet Oguz, Adil Demirbag, Francisco Calvo, Guilherme; Soner Dikmen, Amir Hadziahmetovic; Konrad Machalak, Amar Rahmanovic, Amilton; Sokol Cikalleshi.

Vaduz (3-4-3): Benjamin Büchel; Gabriel Isik, Kevin Iodice, Cedric Gasser; Dario Ulrich, Anes Omerovic, Ryan Fosso, Joel Ris; Tunahan Cicek, Franklin Sasere, Dejan Djokic.

Konyaspor vs Vaduz Prediction

Konyaspor were devastating in the first leg, and their form on home soil makes them firm favourites to win here.

Vaduz could try to weather the storm once more, but Konyaspor can be a handful in their backyard.

Prediction: Konyaspor 2-1 Vaduz.

