Koper vs Zeljeznicar Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Koper and Zeljeznicar will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League First Round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Bonifika.

Ad

The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw in Bosnia last week. Koper went into the break in the lead thanks to Isaac Matondo's seventh-minute strike and were seemingly on course for victory until Aleksander Boljevic equalized deep into injury time.

Both sides will resume their quest to make it to the Conference League group stage. The winner of this tie will face Viking in the next round, while the losers are eliminated.

Ad

Trending

Koper vs Zeljeznicar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.

Six of Koper's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Zeljeznicar's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Zeljeznicar's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.

Seven of Zeljeznicar's last eight games in Europe have witnessed goals at both ends.

Seven of Zeljeznicar's last eight games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Ad

Koper vs Zeljeznicar Prediction

Koper were seconds away from claiming a first-leg away win until conceding a late equalizer. Nevertheless, a draw was a good result for the Canaries and Slaviša Stojanovič's side will be aiming to complete the job in front of their fans. They are the favorites in this game.

Zeljeznicar have won just one of their last eight games in European competition, losing four games. They would have been disappointed not to have claimed victory in the first leg, having dominated proceedings for most of the game. They fashioned 28 shots to their visitors' four, of which 12 were on target, while Koper managed just two.

Ad

Both sides tend to play on the front foot and the first leg result means they will each fancy their chances of advancing. Back the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Koper 2-1 Zeljeznicar

Koper vs Zeljeznicar Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Koper to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ume Elvis Elvis is a seasoned football journalist and has been with Sportskeeda for more than 6 years. He specializes in writing match previews across several leagues and competitions around the world, and his insightful tips have amassed a total readership in excess of 9.2 million till date. Elvis' meticulous attention to detail and strictly following SK's editorial guidelines have been key to achieving a vast readership. He has also exclusively covered the 2021 Nigerian Universiy Games and has provided research for an upcoming biography for a Nigerian football legend.



Elvis has been a Super Eagles fan since 2004, and them beating defending champions Cameroon in the AFCON that year left a lasting impact on him. He supports Sporting Lagos at club level and loves to watch games live at the Onikan Stadium due to its buzzing atmosphere. His favorite football players are former Nigerian forward, Osaze Odemwingie and former Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez.



If Elvis could change one football rule, it would be to not be booked for celebrating with pitch side fans. He believes that football is a passionate game and celebrations should be encouraged to the fullest. When not analyzing the latest previews, Elvis indulges in activities such as swimming, reading, and karaoke. Know More