Koper vs Zeljeznicar Prediction and Betting Tips | July 17th 2025 

Koper and Zeljeznicar will trade tackles in the second leg of their UEFA Conference League First Round qualification tie on Thursday (July 17th). The game will be played at Bonifika.
The tie is firmly in the balance, with the first leg having ended in a 1-1 draw in Bosnia last week. Koper went into the break in the lead thanks to Isaac Matondo's seventh-minute strike and were seemingly on course for victory until Aleksander Boljevic equalized deep into injury time.
Both sides will resume their quest to make it to the Conference League group stage. The winner of this tie will face Viking in the next round, while the losers are eliminated.
Koper vs Zeljeznicar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Last week's clash was the maiden meeting between the two sides.
- Six of Koper's last eight games have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Seven of Zeljeznicar's last eight games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with six games in this sequence producing three goals or more.
- Zeljeznicar's last five games to produce a winner have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- Seven of Zeljeznicar's last eight games in Europe have witnessed goals at both ends.
- Seven of Zeljeznicar's last eight games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.
Koper vs Zeljeznicar Prediction
Koper were seconds away from claiming a first-leg away win until conceding a late equalizer. Nevertheless, a draw was a good result for the Canaries and Slaviša Stojanovič's side will be aiming to complete the job in front of their fans. They are the favorites in this game.
Zeljeznicar have won just one of their last eight games in European competition, losing four games. They would have been disappointed not to have claimed victory in the first leg, having dominated proceedings for most of the game. They fashioned 28 shots to their visitors' four, of which 12 were on target, while Koper managed just two.
Both sides tend to play on the front foot and the first leg result means they will each fancy their chances of advancing. Back the hosts to claim a narrow win with goals at both ends.
Prediction: Koper 2-1 Zeljeznicar
Koper vs Zeljeznicar Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Koper to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score
Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals
Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half