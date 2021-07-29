Korea Republic U23 vs Mexico U23 prediction, preview, team news and more | Tokyo Olympics 2020

The men's football tournament at the Tokyo Olympics resumes on Saturday as Korea Republic U23 side face Mexico U23 in the quarterfinals at the Nissan Stadium in Yokohama.

Korea suffered a defeat in the opening fixture of the competition and have recorded two back-to-back wins since. They scored four goals against Romania and in their previous outing made quick-work of Honduras, who were reduced to 10 men in the 39th minute, scoring six without reply.

Mexico kicked off their campaign with a 4-1 win over France but suffered a 2-1 loss to hosts Japan before returning to winning ways against South Africa on Wednesday with a 3-0 victory.

Korea Republic U23 vs Mexico U23 Head-to-Head

The two teams have never faced off in a competitive fixture. Mexico won the gold medal in 2012 and Korea also made it to the semi-finals in that edition, defeating Japan in the bronze medal play-off.

Korea Republic U23 form guide (Tokyo Olympics): L-W-W

Mexico U23 form guide (Tokyo Olympics): W-L-W

Korea Republic U23 vs Mexico U23 Team News

Korea Republic U23

There are no injury or suspension concerns for Korea in this game. Ui-Jo Hwang scored a hat-trick against Honduras and should be the player to watch here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Mexico U23

Johan Vasquez will return from a one-game suspension here, but Carlos Rodriguez was sent off in the 69th minute against South Africa and will miss the quarter-final fixture.

Erick Aguirre picked up a muscle injury and was not part of the squad against South Africa. He is expected to sit this one out as well.

Injured: Erick Aguirre

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Carlos Rodriguez

Korea Republic U23 vs Mexico U23 Predicted XI

Korea Republic U23 Predicted XI (4-4-2): Song Bum-Keun; Seol Young-Woo, Jeong Tae-Wook, Park Ji-Soo, Kang Yoon-Sung; Lee Kang-In, Kim Dong-Hun, Won Du-Jae, Kim Jin-Kyu; Kwon Chang-Hoon, Hwang Ui-Jo

Mexico U23 (4-3-3): Guillermo Ochoa; Johan Vásquez, Vladimir Lorona, Cesar Montes, Jorge Sanchez; Sebastian Cordova, Luis Romo, Uriel Antuna; Alexis Vega, Henry Martin, Diego Lainez.

Korea Republic U23 vs Mexico U23 Prediction

Korea and Mexico both have strong squads at the moment. The players are comfortable in front of the goal and this encounter should make for an interesting watch.

In this game, Korea look like the favorites given their return to form in incredible fashion. Erick Aguirre's absence in defense has dented their chances of recording a win here.

Prediction: Korea Republic U23 2-1 Mexico U23.

Edited by Shardul Sant