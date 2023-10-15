Korea Republic vs Vietnam Prediction and Betting Tips | October 17th 2023

Korea Republic and Vietnam will square off in an international friendly on Tuesday.

The Koreans are coming into the game on the back of a comfortable 4-0 victory over Tunisia in another friendly last week. All four goals came after the break, with Lee Kang-in scoring a two-minute brace, while Hwang Ui-Jo stepped off the bench to complete the rout in injury time.

Vietnam, meanwhile, fell to a 2-0 defeat against Uzbekistan in a friendly. Oston Urunov and Khusniddin Alikulov scored in either half to guide their side to victory.

The Golden Star Warriors will use Tuesday's friendly to finalize preparations for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers. They are scheduled to take on the Philippines and Iraq in November. South Korea, meanwhile, will take on China in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

Korea Republic vs Vietnam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on eight occasions in the past, Korea Republic have seven wins to their name, while Vietnam were victorious once.

This will be their first meeting since a friendly in November 2010 when Korea Republic claimed a 2-0 victory.

Vietnam's last six games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net and also produced less than three goals.

Four of South Korea's last five games have seen at least one side fail to find the back of the net.

Three of Korea Republic's last four games have been level at halftime.

South Korea have scored at least two goals in six of the eight head-to-head games.

Korea Republic vs Vietnam Prediction

Korea Republic have been playing only friendlies since their ouster from the World Cup last year. They were winless for the first five games of the year but have won consecutive games on the bounce. Jurgen Klinsmann's side will be looking to win a third game on the bounce for the first time since July 2022.

Jurgen Klinsmann's side are the overwhelming favorites to win and barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. We are backing Korea Republic to claim a comfortable win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Korea Republic 4-0 Vietnam

Korea Republic vs Vietnam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Korea Republic to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Korea Republic to win both halves

Tip 5 - Korea Republic to score over 1.5 goals