Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 19th 2023

Anderlecht and Kortrijk will battle for three points in a Jupiler League matchday 26 fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a comfortable 2-0 away victory over Standard Liege. Second-half goals from Martin Wasinski and Faiz Selemani helped them claim maximum points.

Anderlecht fell to a 1-0 defeat away to Bulgarian side Ludogorets in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League tie. Igor Thiago's ninth-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

RSC Anderlecht @rscanderlecht All to play for at home. Soyez-là jeudi prochain. Zorg mee voor een vol stadion via ticketing.rsca.be . 🟣 All to play for at home. Soyez-là jeudi prochain. Zorg mee voor een vol stadion via ticketing.rsca.be. 🟣⚪

The Purple and White will turn their attention to league action, where they sit in 10th spot with 34 points to their name. Their last league fixture saw them claim a 3-1 home win over St Truiden.

Kortrijk occupy the 15th spot in the table, having garnered 25 points from as many matches. They are four points above the dropzone.

Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 70 occasions in the past. Anderlecht lead 46-9, while 15 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in September 2022 when Anderlecht claimed a 4-1 home win.

Four of Anderlecht's last five matches in all competitions saw one or both sides fail to find the back of the net.

Kortrijk have the second-joint worst home attack in the league, having scored just 12 goals in as many games.

Four of the last five head-to-head clashes have produced three goals or more and also saw both sides find the back of the net.

Each of Anderlecht's last six away games in all competitions have produced fewer than three goals.

Kortrijk form guide: W-L-D-L-W | Anderlecht form guide: L-W-W-D-W

Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Prediction

Kortrijk's victory over Standard Liege last weekend massively boosted their survival hopes and De Kerels will be keen to pull off another surprise.

Anderlecht's defeat to Ludogorets leaves them with a mountain to climb in the second leg but they have had a mini-revival in the league. They are currently on a four-game unbeaten run domestically, winning three games. Another victory would keep them in the race for continental qualification.

We are backing the visitors to claim a narrow win in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Kortrijk 0-1 Anderlecht

Kortrijk vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Anderlecht to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes